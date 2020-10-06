Hong Kong Stocks Extend Gains In Early Trading As Trump Returns To White House After Covid-19 Treatment

Hang Seng Index rises as much as 1.1 per cent to 24,005.03, putting it on track for a third consecutive day of gains Asian markets also rise, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 0.5 per cent and South Korea's Kospi adding 0.6 per cent

Hong Kong stocks edged up in early trading on Tuesday, buoyed by the recovery of US President Donald Trump from coronavirus and growing expectations of new fiscal stimulus measures in the US.

The Hang Seng Index gained as much as 1.1 per cent to 24,005.03, putting it on track for a third consecutive day of gains.

Trump left hospital to return to the White House on Monday evening after spending the weekend undergoing aggressive treatment for Covid-19.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

"Helping sentiment was a favourable prognosis for the President's Covid infection," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. "Growing expectations for US fiscal stimulus have been rising in parallel with the President's hospitalisation," he said.

In Hong Kong, Chinese carmaker Geely Auto led gains, rising 5.2 per cent. Mainland oil giant CNOOC rose 3.4 per cent.

Tak Lee Machinery Holdings, which manufactures construction and machinery equipment such as excavators and bulldozers, traded for the first time on the main board after transferring shares from GEM, a market for small to medium-sized companies. It rose 25 per cent to 35 HK cents from its issue price of 28 HK cents.

Markets in China will reopen on October 9 following the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays.

Most other Asian markets also rose. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.5 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 increased 0.2 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 0.6 per cent.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.