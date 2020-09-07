Hong Kong Stocks Edge Higher Ahead Of China Trade Data, Even As Protests Return To City's Streets

Hang Seng Index rises 0.2 per cent to 24,750.64 in morning trade The Shanghai Composite Index falls 0.3 per cent, while the ChiNext is down 0.4 per cent

Hong Kong stocks traded slightly higher in morning trade following a subdued open, despite the return of protests to the city's streets over the weekend and the spill of risk-off sentiment from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.2 per cent to 24,750.64 on Monday morning, after a 2.9 per cent loss over last week. Property stocks led the gains. Elsewhere, Macau casino operator Sands China gained 1.9 per cent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3 per cent to 3,346.61, deepening a decline of 0.2 per cent at the open, ahead of the release of China's trade data for August on Monday morning. Liquor and agricultural stocks led the declines. The Nasdaq-like ChiNext, meanwhile, shed 0.4 per cent to 2,722.64.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

The subdued start to the week follows a tumble in technology stocks on Wall Street that last week led to the biggest two-day slide in global equities since June. Doubts about the sustainability of lofty valuations drove broad declines in Asian markets at the end of last week.

In Hong Kong, about 300 people were arrested during protests on Sunday. They were demonstrating against the government's decision to postpone legislative elections for a year over public health concerns amid a third coronavirus wave and the national security law imposed by Beijing.

More from South China Morning Post:

Hong Kong protests: at least 289 arrested as scattered groups heed online calls to rally on postponed election day

Stocks retreat in Hong Kong, China for weekly loss, as rout of 'overvalued' tech stocks on Wall Street spills over to Asian markets

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.