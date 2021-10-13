Hong Kong Stocks, Derivatives To Halt Trading In Morning Session On Typhoon Kompasu Warning

Morning session to be cancelled under stock exchange trading rules related to severe weather Hong Kong Observatory upgraded the typhoon warning to Signal 8, the third highest, and said it will remain in force until before noon

Trading in stocks and derivatives will be delayed on Wednesday because of severe weather after the Hong Kong Observatory decided to keep Signal 8 warning until before noon.

The morning session will be cancelled under the Hong Kong stock exchange trading rules, while the afternoon session will depend on whether the warning remains in force at or before noon. Trading will be cancelled if it stays beyond noon. The Observatory upgraded the typhoon warning to 8, the third-highest level, at 5.20pm local time on Tuesday as Kompasu edged closer to the city.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.4 per cent on Tuesday from a four-week high after tech stocks surrendered all of their gains from Monday.

Markets in mainland China will open for business as usual, as traders look to a slew of data this week on China's economic health. A government report today will probably show a slower rise in exports last month amid an energy supply crisis, according to a Bloomberg survey.

