Hong Kong Stocks Decline After US Blacklists Four More Chinese Firms, SMIC Trading Is Suspended

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.2 per cent in early trading, while the Shanghai Composite has shed 0.6 per cent Trading in SMIC stock halted in Hong Kong after a 2.3 per cent decline

Hong Kong stocks declined in early trading on Friday after the Trump administration added four more Chinese companies, including SMIC and Cnooc, to a blacklist overnight.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.2 per cent to 26,680.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index followed up two days of declines by shedding 0.6 per cent to 3,421.94.

Chinese oil and gas giant Cnooc led the drop among blue chips on the Hang Seng Index with a 1.7 per cent decline. Financial companies also dipped, with Bank of China (Hong Kong) and AIA falling by more than 1 per cent.

The US department of defence on Thursday designated four companies as owned or controlled by the Chinese military, taking the total number of blacklisted firms to 35. A recent executive order by President Donald Trump will prevent US investors from buying securities of these companies starting late next year. In a rare public warning, the US's director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, said overnight that China posed the greatest threat to America.

Trading in semiconductor maker SMIC's stock, meanwhile, was halted on Friday morning after it lost 2.3 per cent. The company said that it had taken note of the news and was assessing its impact.

Investors were weighing the ongoing tensions between the United States and China against recent developments on Covid-19 vaccine front. Vaccine transport and distribution could be an area of concern - Pfizer was facing a supply-chain bottleneck and had slashed an initial plan to roll out 100 million vaccines by half last month, The Wall Street Journal reported.

On the mainland, financial stocks led the declines, with China Merchants Bank falling 2.3 per cent. China Construction Bank also declined, dropping 2.2 per cent.

