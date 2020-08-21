Hong Kong Stocks Boosted By US Tech Rally, Alibaba Blowout Earnings

Alibaba reported 124 per cent rise in net income to 47.6 billion yuan for the second quarter, beating consensus estimates Telemedicine giant Ping An Good Doctor plunges on disappointing results

Hong Kong and mainland stocks gained in early trading as investor sentiment got a boost from a tech rally in the US and e-commerce giant Alibaba's blowout earnings.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 per cent to 24,925.08 at 10.24am on Friday. It is on track for a weekly loss, after seeing a 2.7 per cent weekly gain last week, after four weeks of losses.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 per cent.

In the US, gains from giant technology companies including Apple, Amazon and Microsoft in the drove the Nasdaq 100 to a record.

A vaccine candidate by Pfizer was also on track for regulatory review as early as October, Bloomberg reported.

Alibaba, which owns the South China Morning Post, posted a 124 per cent rise in net income to 47.6 billion yuan for the second quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 36 billion yuan. Revenue also grew 34 per cent in the quarter, returning to pre-pandemic levels and underscoring China's strong retail recovery.

Alibaba dipped 0.2 per cent.

Ping An Good Doctor plunged 9 per cent. It reported a net loss of 213.6 million yuan in the first half, narrowing 21.6 per cent to 273.5 million yuan in the same period in 2019.

The new tech index of Hong Kong's top 30 tech stocks fell 0.6 per cent.

Hong Kong's stock benchmark had fallen back below a key technical level in the wake of Thursday's slide on renewed concern about the tensions between China and the US

On Thursday the Hang Seng Index slumped the most in nearly two weeks, closing below its 50-day moving average after Washington said it was suspending its extradition treaty with the former British colony. The closely watched average has been supporting the measure in recent months, putting it on course to test the uptrend it has been in since mid-March.

Meanwhile, Kweichow Moutai, the liquor giant that is one of the most heavily traded mainland stocks on the Stock Connect, rose 0.8 per cent to 1,677 yuan.

Two companies debuted in the mainland.

Chemical product manufacturer Ningbo Changhong Polymer and engineering service provider Beijing New Space Technology both soared by the daily upside limit on most boards of 44 per cent.

Additional reporting by Eugene Tang and Deb Price

