Hong Kong, Singapore Put Brakes On Travel Bubble Until 2021, Will Reassess Covid-19 Fourth Wave Situation In Late December

Decision to defer taken 'in view of the severity of the epidemic situation in Hong Kong', government says, as cases continue to mount As of November 30, city registering average of 16.1 coronvirus cases of unknown origin per day

Hong Kong and Singapore will postpone the launch of the world's first air travel bubble until 2021, the two governments revealed on Tuesday.

The Commerce and Economic Development Bureau said in a statement that the bubble arrangements would be reviewed in "late December", with a view to reassessing the health conditions in Hong Kong, now struggling with a fourth wave of the coronavirus.

"The decision on a further deferral of the launch date of the ATB (air travel bubble) was taken in view of the severity of the epidemic situation in Hong Kong, with the number of local cases of unknown sources increasing rapidly," the government statement said.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

Hongkongers with flights booked to Singapore will need to adjust their travel plans. Photo: AP

Passengers who made bookings in December were advised to contact their airline and adjust their travel plans.

The much-hailed bubble between the two major Asian air transit hubs was scuppered on the eve of its inaugural flights, dealing a huge blow to airlines that had embraced the quarantine-free plan in the hope it would shore up a financially devastated sector that has seen travel all but collapse during the year-long coronavirus pandemic.

On November 21, officials from both cities declared a postponement of at least two weeks to give Hong Kong time to reassess its newest outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

Since then, Hong Kong confirmed it was battling a severe local outbreak, forcing authorities to tighten social-distancing guidelines to their harshest levels since July, meaning a delay to the travel bubble was inevitable.

The Asia-Pacific region has been one of the toughest on the movement of people by air, with a majority of governments closing borders to non-residents.

The Hong Kong-Singapore travel corridor was planned to serve as a model for how other destinations with low rates of Covid-19 could restart commercial flights safely, with strict epidemic monitoring and rules on who was eligible to fly.

The bilateral deal included a circuit-breaker that would see the bubble suspended for two weeks if the daily average number of untraceable Covid-19 cases in a week reached more than five in either city. Travel could resume when that figure dropped below five again.

But since the suspension kicked in, the rate has only climbed, and as of November 30 stood at 16.1 cases of unknown origin per day.

The city's infection tally now totals at 6,314, with 109 related deaths.

The world's first international Covid-secure flights planned to launch on November 22, initially capped at one flight per day to each city and 200 passengers per plane. Both Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines were set to operate the special services.

Cathay Pacific last week said its first couple of weeks of flights were virtually sold out, citing "overwhelming" demand.

More to follow …

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.