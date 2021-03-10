Hong Kong's 'Superman' Tycoon Jumps On The SPAC Mania, Selling At Least Three Of Horizons Ventures' Fintech Units To Blank-cheque Investors

Hippo Enterprises, Doma and Bakkt Holdings - all backed by Horizons Ventures - have entered into merger deals with SPACs SPACs are expected to spur some US$300 billion in mergers and acquisitions over the next two years, according to a Goldman Sachs estimate

Horizons Ventures, the private investment arm of Hong Kong's wealthiest man Li Ka-shing, is benefiting from the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) mania gripping financial markets. At least three of its fintech investments have been acquired by or have merged with publicly-traded shell companies, including one backed by Silicon Valley heavyweights.

On March 4, Hippo Enterprises, the six-year old home insurance group in which Horizons Ventures made an early investment in 2016, announced a merger with SPAC Reinvent Technology Partners Z. Reinvent Technology counts Zynga founder Mark Pincus and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman among its lead directors. The deal values the combined entity at US$5 billion, according to regulatory filings.

It came just three days after Horizons Ventures-backed proptech start-up Doma, formerly known as States Title, announced it would go public through a merger with SPAC Capitol Investment Corp V in a deal valued at US$3 billion.

In January, Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset marketplace launched in 2018, said it would go public via a merger with SPAC VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. Horizons Ventures is an early investor in Bakkt.

SPACs, commonly referred to as "blank-cheque companies", use their initial public offering proceeds to acquire private companies within a specific time frame. Deals involving SPACs are becoming increasingly popular for companies, especially start-ups looking to go public because of looser regulatory requirements. The deals also help banks and early stage investors to make huge returns on their investments.

"[It's] probably because many of our portfolio companies have reached an interesting level of maturity and high inflection stage," said Frances Kang, who leads Horizons Ventures' fintech investments. "Companies like Hippo and States Title are very appealing targets for SPACs, because they are category leaders and digital native brands in a massive addressable market. They also have showed high growth with favourable industry tailwind, and profitability path."

The venture capital company said more of its portfolio companies were likely to become targets for SPACs. According to a Goldman Sachs estimate, SPACs are expected to spur some US$300 billion in mergers and acquisitions over the next two years.

Technology, media, telecoms, fintech and health care are the key focus of SPACs that have raised funds recently, according to Kang.

"From 2016, we have started building up the fintech cluster," said Kang. Other investments include digital bank N26 and insurtech Wefox Group, both are headquartered in Germany.

Fintech companies are among some of the 125 active investments by Horizons Ventures, which was co-founded by Solina Chau Hoi-shuen, a prominent businesswoman and close friend of Li, in 2002, to generate financial returns for his philanthropic endeavour, the Li Ka Shing Foundation.

Horizons Ventures was also among the earliest investors in such companies as Facebook, the music streaming giant Spotify and Apple's digital assistant Siri. One of its most successful investments is the US-listed videoconference provider Zoom, whose shares surged nearly 400 per cent last year. Horizons Ventures' investment in Zoom helped the 92-year-old Li reclaim the crown as the wealthiest man in Hong Kong.

SPACs are the hottest phenomenon in deal making, with about US$60 billion raised this year, or more than half of the amount fetched last year, according to Bloomberg data.

A growing number of Asian funds, not least those led by the scions of two of Hong Kong's wealthiest families, are looking at listing their SPACs in Singapore and elsewhere.

Solina Chau Hoi-shuen, co-founder of Horizons Ventures.

Bridgetown Holdings, backed by PayPal founder Peter Thiel and Richard Li Tzar-kai, Li's younger son, raised US$595 million last October on Nasdaq.

Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, the third-generation scion of New World Development, is working with financial advisers to raise up to US$400 million in an IPO for his SPAC in an undisclosed market, the Post reported recently, quoting people familiar with the matter.

But Horizons Ventures said they are not working on listing SPACs. The company's strategy is to invest in start-ups in early stage.

"For Horizons, the more important question will probably be how the tapped companies benefit from being 'SPAC'," Kang said. "If the founders feel that SPAC provides them with a good alternative route to speed up their expansion with less dilution, we are supportive of their decision."

