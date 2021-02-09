Hong Kong's Stock Exchange Operator Taps JPMorgan's Nicolas Aguzin To Replace Charles Li As CEO, Awaits Government Approval - Sources

Nicolas Aguzin is CEO of JPMorgan's international private bank Li said in a surprise announcement in May that he would step down from the role

Hong Kong's stock exchange operator has chosen JPMorgan Chase & Co banker Nicolas Aguzin to become its next chief executive, replacing Charles Li Xiaojia, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing ( HKEX) is still waiting for government approval of Argentinan Aguzin's selection to lead the HK$54 trillion (US$7 trillion) bourse, the people said.

Aguzin is CEO of JPMorgan's international private bank, prior to that he was chairman and CEO of the US bank's operations across the Asia-Pacific region.

Li, one of the longest-serving chief executives of a global financial marketplace and also a former JPMorgan banker, said in a surprise announcement in May that he would step down from the role. HKEX and JP Morgan spokespeople declined to comment on the CEO selection process.

Charles Li stepping down from HKEX. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

HKEX selected Aguzin for his international network and background, one of the people said. While Hong Kong is becoming the go-to place for fast-growing mainland Chinese companies to list their shares, it is also keen to attract international companies to raise capital in the financial hub.

The stock exchange's main board has been the world's largest initial public offering market seven times over the past 12 years.

Aguzin ran JPMorgan's operations in Asia from 2012 until last year, when he was replaced by Filippo Gori, a veteran banker at the lender.

With stints in New York, Buenos Aires and Hong Kong, Aguzin has held a variety of roles over a 30-year career at the American bank, including serving as senior country officer in Brazil and CEO of its Latin American business. He began his career as financial analyst at the lender in 1990 after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with a bachelor's degree in economics.

Aguzin serves as a member of the board of trustees of the Asia Society and a member of the Asia-Pacific council of the Nature Conservancy.

Li hinted in December that he would set up his own financial business based in Hong Kong after he steps down as HKEX's CEO.

Li started his career aged 16 in the oilfields of north-eastern China before studying in the US to become a lawyer. He was China Chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co ahead of landing in the city's highest-paid financial regulatory job, which commanded HK$51 million in salary, bonus and share awards last year.

