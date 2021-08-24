Hong Kong's Role In Opening China's Economy To The World 'not Replaceable', Key Beijing Official Assures Investors

But city must also be more proactive in integrating with the mainland's development, HKMAO's Huang Liuquan tells group of business leaders The Tuesday summit is part of a multi-day blitz by Chinese officials and experts intended to lay out city's role in the country's latest five-year plan

Hong Kong's role in the opening of China's economy to the world is "very special" and can never be replaced, a senior Beijing official has said, while seeking to reassure investors that the national security law imposed on the city last year has only served to stabilise the business environment.

Huang Liuquan, a deputy director of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macau Office who is in town to promote China's 14th five-year plan, also urged the city to be more proactive in both assisting and integrating with the country's development.

Speaking at a Tuesday summit co-organised by the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Huang noted there were still concerns among investors about the city's business development and its participation in national policies amid what he called a "rather complicated external environment".

Huang Liuquan, a deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, spoke to Hong Kong business leaders on Tuesday. Photo: Handout

He reiterated China's determination to continue to open its economy despite the rise of unilateralism and protectionism around the world.

"Hong Kong's status and function in the country's reform and opening up are very special. It has made a huge contribution, and its role is not replaceable," Huang told the audience. "Hong Kong's status and role in the country's reform will not be weakened, but only be strengthened."

He urged both Hong Kong and Macau, China's two special administrative regions, to be more proactive in assisting the country's opening up process, integrating with its development blueprint and easing communication with foreigners.

Huang also argued that the imposition of the national security law last June, which touched a nerve with some business chambers and prompted the United States to slap sanctions on Chinese officials, had actually made Hong Kong's business environment more stable.

This year's United Nations world investment report, which ranked Hong Kong as the third top economy for foreign direct investment, had reaffirmed the city's status as an international financial centre, he said, something that should reassure investors about the city's future.

Speaking at the same summit, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said the nation's latest five-year plan had made Hong Kong's role in China's development much clearer, and the Greater Bay Area plan offered the best way to seize opportunities brought by "dual circulation", a national drive to prioritise domestic markets and home-grown innovation amid global economic instability.

"[The five-year plan] provides the best pathway for Hong Kong to integrate into national development," he said. "Hong Kong will deepen and expand access with the mainland financial markets, and make better use of our own advantages."

He said the city government would also be more proactive in easing further internationalisation of the renminbi and providing overseas funds management services for mainland companies.

Huang's high-level delegation of Beijing officials and financial experts is expected to remain in the city until Wednesday.

The group, which also includes representatives of the National Development and Reform Commission, the People's Bank of China, as well as the Ministry of Science and Technology, held two separate sessions on Monday briefing government officials and lawmakers on the five-year plan.

Separately, at a media briefing on Tuesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said her administration would be proactive in fully implementing the 14th five-year plan.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Huang Liuquan, a deputy director of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macau Office, at the summit. Photo: Handout

She said apart from attending Huang's talks for officials, businesses and youth groups from Monday to Wednesday, senior officials would also explain to the delegation their plans to boost Hong Kong's financial, technological and aviation sectors.

"We hope to win the central government's support in these areas," she added.

Under China's 14th five-year plan, officially adopted in March, Beijing had vowed to support the city in reinforcing its status as an international financial, shipping, trading and legal services centre. But it also pledged to encourage the city in developing new roles, such as becoming an international aviation and technological hub, as well as a hub for intellectual property trading and arts and cultural exchange.

Lam said senior officials had submitted policy papers to the central government on most of these areas, but needed more time to develop strategies on technological and cultural development.

"That's why I have been visiting eight government-funded universities in Hong Kong. Many of them are engaging in basic research," she said. "I have also been arranging meetings with arts and cultural groups, and had a lunch meeting with some of them last Friday … This work will be explained in my policy address in October."

