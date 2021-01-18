Hong Kong's Ocean Park Seeks HK$2.8 Billion To Survive As It Transitions With New Entertainment Zone, Conservation Efforts

Park plans to offer more than half its 1 million sq ft to outside service providers, as finance chief envisions a 'regular place for locals to hang out' City will also wave interest payments on HK$3.67 billion loan due in September

Hong Kong's embattled Ocean Park, which is seeking HK$2.8 billion in fresh government funding to stay afloat and launch new initiatives, plans to revamp its business model by charging fees for individual attractions and offering free access to a retail, dining and entertainment zone.

Confirming the Post's earlier reports, the park and government on Monday revealed the city would grant the resort HK$1.67 billion in working capital and another HK$1.12 billion for organising conservation and education activities.

The government will also ease the park's debt burden by waiving interest payments on two loans totalling HK$5.4 billion that are due in September.

More than half of Ocean Park's space is expected to be offered up to various outside service providers. Photo: Winson Wong

The overhaul will see the 44-year-old park position itself as a platform for outsourced entertainment, and a financially self-sufficient leisure and entertainment attraction, with more than half of its near 1 million sq ft to be offered to various service providers, according to one source.

Ocean Park's new HK$4 billion (US$516 million) all-weather mega water park, which is expected to be ready for use around August, will charge users separately, park chairman Lau Ming-wai said.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah said the park was key to the development of a new Southern district tourism hub - the Invigorating Island South project - and that the government would support the one-off funding to keep it alive.

"We want to make Ocean Park a regular place for locals to hang out, and change it from the previous pattern of once-a-year visits," he said.

Still, the park faces an imminent cash crunch because its prolonged closure under Covid-19 social-distancing rules has left it with little income.

A HK$5.4 billion bailout received from the government last May will run out in the middle of this year after the lion's share - HK$3.07 billion - was used to repay commercial loans. The bailout plan was watered down from HK$10.6 billion because of an outcry from lawmakers across the political spectrum.

Ocean Park's decades-long dolphin show will be coming to an end under the new plan. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

The park's expenses include the wages of about 1,800 full-time staff and other fixed costs.

Last year, it was forced to close for about 200 days. No date has been set for lifting the latest closure, which started on December 2.

"It may take at least three years to implement the new business model, which means the park needs fresh cash to keep operations going for some time," the source said.

The park, a not-for-profit organisation run by a statutory board, suffered deficits for four straight years before the bailout helped it record a HK$1.92 billion surplus in the financial year ended June 30, 2020.

An outdated business model was blamed. Attractions such as the roller-coaster rides have essentially remained unchanged for years while keeping captive animals has fallen out of favour. More recently, its largest group of visitors - mainland Chinese tourists - trickled away during the 2019 social unrest and the pandemic that followed.

A source familiar with operations said the new business model would turn a near 400,000 sq ft lowland area near the main entrance at Wong Chuk Hang into a new retail, dining and entertainment hub.

The area will be free for public access and the park will put operations up for tender.

Some parts of the headland on the summit of Nam Long Shan will be converted into new attractions, with features such as a bungee jump and a zip line under consideration. Headland attractions will charge users on an individual basis.

Under the new arrangement, Ocean Park will be able to break even with only 2 million visitors a year, rather than the 5 million it previously required, the source said. For the 2019-2020 financial year, visitors plunged 61 per cent to 2.2 million, as Covid-19 forced the park's closure for about one-third of the year.

To pave the way for the new business model, the government will seek to amend regulations to allow the park to offer commercial activities and tourist products outside the park.

To make way for the new attractions, the park will tear down some old-fashioned rides and convert the 3,000-seat Ocean Theatre into a venue for concerts or other events - meaning the decades-long signature dolphin and sea lion shows will come to an end.

While outsourcing most operations, the park will retain management of animals such as giant pandas and sea mammals. It will design conservation initiatives and wildlife education programmes for students.

However, the new business model will mean redundancies. In recent months, the park's full-time payroll had shrunk from 2,000 to the current 1,800 through natural attrition, one source said.

The source said staff would be given a chance to apply for about 400 jobs at the water park, which is due to open in August or September after two years' delay and a budget that has ballooned from HK$2.9 billion to more than HK$4 billion.

