Hong Kong's Minimum Wage To Remain Unchanged At HK$37.50 An Hour

It is the first time since the index's 2011 introduction that the hourly minimum rate of pay stays at same level Labour sector members of wage commission had called for pay to increase to at least HK$39, but business representatives insisted it remain unchanged

Hong Kong's statutory minimum wage will be frozen at HK$37.50 (US$4.84) an hour, the government has announced, citing a struggling economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pay level remained unchanged for the first time since the index's 2011 introduction, and was decided following a Minimum Wage Commission review, which takes place every two years and comprises representatives from business and labour sectors, as well as government officials and academics.

Explaining the government's decision on Tuesday, Secretary for Labour Law Chi-kwong said there was a "majority consensus" on the commission for keeping the minimum wage at its current level. "The commission has considered that Hong Kong's economy is in a deep recession and the unemployment rate remains high."

"During the whole process ... there were differences of views among representatives of employers and those representing the labour side, [with] expectations ranging from a reduction of the minimum wage to substantially increasing it."

He said the government decision represented a "fine balance" between competing views on the commission, which submits its recommendations to ministers who make the final call.

Law said the next review would be conducted in October 2022, dismissing suggestions that the exercise should be moved forward if an easing of the Covid-19 pandemic helped to bring about an economic recovery later this year.

If that process was carried out in just a year, then there would be insufficient time to run a comprehensive review with data analysis and dialogue with different social sectors, he said.

"The outcome would very likely be contrary to what the labour side wants," Law said.

The minimum wage has risen from HK$28 in 2011 to HK$37.50 in 2019, but there will be no further increase this year. Photo: Winson Wong

The government decision takes effect on May 1 and applies for two years, meaning the lowest hourly wage will not increase again before May 2023 at the earliest.

Earlier, commission members representing workers had called for an increase in the minimum wage to at least HK$39, while the business sector insisted the figure stay at HK$37.50, or be raised only to HK$38, arguing industries had been badly hurt since the health crisis erupted last year.

Hong Kong's minimum wage was set at HK$28 in 2011. It then rose to HK$30 in 2013, HK$32.50 in 2015, HK$34.50 in 2017 and HK$37.50 in 2019.

The minister stressed that the minimum wage should not be seen as the only way to tackle poverty, saying welfare policies were in place to support low-income workers and families.

He added that non-skilled workers hired by contractors of government service providers had received wage rises since April 2019, adding half of those workers were paid at 20 per cent above the minimum wage.

Additional reporting by Phila Siu

