Hong Kong's Largest Pay TV Operator I-Cable To Lay Off 40 Newsroom Staff

Redundancies will take effect immediately, cutting across the company's news operation, source says Staff at the embattled firm told of the move on Tuesday morning

Hong Kong's biggest pay TV operator is to lay off 40 newsroom staff with immediate effect including three reporters working on its flagship investigative journalism show, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Staff learned on Tuesday morning of the shake-up by the embattled i-Cable Communications, affecting multiple teams of its news operation, which currently employs about 300 people, the source said.

"When they receive the letter, they will have to leave immediately," the insider added.

Another source said all three reporters working for the popular News Lancet programme, which is known for its investigative journalism and coverage of current affairs, were affected.

An employee of the news department, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed disappointment over the management's decision.

"Since I joined, the company has told us to tide over the difficult period with them every year, but I can't see the company valuing the staff's good performance," the employee said.

The worker, who had to take two days of unpaid leave every month between June and November, was unhappy at the firm's approach.

"My salary is already lower than what I used to earn when I first joined. It reflects how the company has treated us," the worker said.

A veteran reporter from the China desk is among those being laid off. The head of that team had threatened that all its members would resign if the management went through with getting rid of the journalist, a third source said.

