Hong Kong's Jardine Aviation Services To Axe 340 Jobs, Following Cathay Pacific In Coronavirus Restructuring

The company, which handles ground services like baggage handling, blames end of government aid and lack of prospects for industry recovery Step to cut hundreds of jobs from December taken as a 'last resort' to 'ensure long-term survival', according to Jardines

One of Hong Kong's largest airport aviation services firms has announced it is cutting 340 jobs, following the lead of Cathay Pacific and the wider industry as it sheds salary costs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jardine Aviation Services (JAS), whose staff handle tasks including airport check-in, baggage handling and other ground services for various airlines, on Tuesday confirmed it would cut hundreds of jobs from December.

The airport services firm blamed the end of a six-month government wage subsidies programme - set to expire at the end of the month - and a complete lack of "credible prospects" for an aviation sector recovery for its decision.

"We have also had to make the very difficult decision to restructure our business. This step has been taken as a last resort and is essential in order to ensure the long-term survival of JAS," the company said in a statement. The firm said its monthly costs were currently double its revenue.

The coronavirus pandemic, which began in Asia at the start of the year, has devastated the aviation sector, with many airlines seeking billions in government bailouts and others going out of business. Cathay Pacific secured a HK$39 billion (US$5 billion) bailout in June, with more than two-thirds coming from the government.

In a drastic effort to cope with the devastating financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Cathay Pacific made 5,900 people redundant almost two weeks ago, affecting mostly Hong Kong employees, and shut down its Cathay Dragon brand.

Industries that support the airlines have found less generous cash support, increasing the risk for the supply chain.

For several months, as airlines stopped flying to and from Hong Kong, JAS had been burning through its own cash reserves, while slashing its own spending, rolling out unpaid leave and opting into the Employment Support Scheme (ESS) to cope with dwindling income.

Under the ESS, the government pays up to 50 per cent of employees' salaries for six months, with the monthly subsidy for each worker capped at HK$9,000. Companies cannot cut jobs while in receipt of government funds.

JAS secured HK$31 million (US$4 million) for the first tranche of wage aid from June to August supporting 1,271 employees. Its subsidiary, Jardine Air Terminal Services Limited, also received HK$19.3 million in subsidies for the 760 staff it had under payroll over the same period.

The company applied for a second round of financial aid that runs out at the end of November, but the amount of support has not been disclosed.

