Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Aims For 'survival' As It Grounds Two-fifths Of Passenger Fleet Amid Covid-19 Collapse In Air Travel

The embattled flag carrier's passenger flights were at just 19.9 per cent capacity in August, despite once again allowing transits from the mainland Overall, the airline has seen its passenger numbers collapse by 99 per cent since the pandemic crippled international travel

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific has grounded two-fifths of its passenger fleet for the "foreseeable future", warning it will not survive Covid-19 unless it restructures and adapts for a post-pandemic future.

Executive director Ronald Lam Siu-por on Monday said it was clear the 73-year-old airline was "facing a long and uncertain road to recovery" as it planned a sweeping restructuring that could be unveiled as soon as next month.

The beleaguered flag carrier revealed that its planes were flying at just 19.9 per cent capacity in August, the lowest since it first began reporting load factors.

The carrier also said that 40 per cent of its fleet - or 72 planes - would be parked outside Hong Kong, up from an earlier prediction of 60, as the airline requires fewer planes in the near term.

"We are weathering the storm for now, but the fact remains we simply will not survive unless we adapt our airlines for the new travel market," warned Lam. "A restructuring will therefore be inevitable to protect the company, the Hong Kong aviation hub, and the livelihoods of as many people as possible."

The airline group carried just 35,773 people last month, down from the 42,984 flown in July. The airline has suffered a 99 per cent collapse in its daily passenger numbers overall.

Cathay was saved in June by a HK$27.3 billion Hong Kong government cash injection, which formed part of a wider HK$39 billion funding package topped up by shareholders.

The bailout was a welcome cushion after the HK$9.87 billion loss Cathay recorded in the first six months of 2020.

Cathay Pacific announced last week that it would not take part in a third round of Hong Kong coronavirus wage relief, opening the door for lay-offs. Photo: AP

Hong Kong International Airport said last Friday it handled 84,000 passengers in August, down from July's 96,000 travellers. It has seen a 98.6 per cent decline from the same period last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Passenger volume was also down among Hong Kong residents, visitors and passengers passing through the city, despite the reopening of transits from mainland China in mid-August. The month-on-month decline indicated any boost from the one-way reopening of transits from the mainland was limited.

Cathay is planning a restructuring plan for life after the pandemic, and could unveil its radical shake-up as early as next month.

Last week, Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon said they would not take further government wage subsidies, paving the way for job cuts. The airline's subsidiaries, however, will be taking more help.

