Hong Kong Retail Sales Surge 11.9 Per Cent In August, Following Launch Of HK$5,000 E-voucher Scheme

August sales across the city totalled HK$28.6 billion, according to official figures published on Thursday Government attributes scale of the increase to its digital voucher scheme, a HK$36 billion drive to stimulate local spending which launched at start of August

Hong Kong's retail sales shot up 11.9 per cent year on year in August, the biggest increase in four months, fuelled by the launch of a HK$36 billion digital voucher scheme aimed at boosting consumer spending.

Provisional figures released by the Census and Statistics Department on Thursday showed that sales for the month totalled HK$28.6 billion (US$3.7 billion).

Online sales remained strong, jumping 16.5 per cent year on year, with transactions of HK$2.1 billion accounting for 7.4 per cent of the total value. For the first eight months of the year, the online figure was up 45.2 per cent from the same period in 2020.

Separately, the year-on-year growth figure for July was revised down slightly to 2.8 per cent.

Consumer sentiment has been improving in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang

A government spokesman said its consumption voucher scheme was behind the notable pickup of sales in August.

"The consumption voucher scheme should continue to bode well for local consumption sentiment in the rest of the year," he said.

"Nevertheless, keeping the epidemic under control remains pivotal to a full-fledged recovery of the retail sector and the overall economy. It is thus essential for the community to strive towards more widespread vaccination."

Eligible Hong Kong residents are each entitled to HK$5,000 worth of e-vouchers to spend locally in shops and at other businesses under the programme, which is designed to accelerate the city's economic recovery during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, officials revealed that 70 per cent of 6.3 million qualified residents chose Octopus among the four service providers selected for the scheme, while 20 per cent opted for AlipayHK. The rest used the services of Tap & Go and WeChat Pay HK.

The first instalment of HK$2,000 was released on August 1 across all platforms, and the second will start to be distributed on Friday, which is also National Day.

Octopus users will receive their second batch carrying the same value on Friday, while their remaining HK$1,000 credit arrives in December. Recipients on the other digital payment platforms will see their accounts topped up from Friday with HK$3,000.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po previously estimated the initiative would contribute 0.7 per cent growth to gross domestic product this year.

The voucher scheme triggered a flurry of shopping activity on its launch in August. Photo: Sam Tsang

Jessie Wong Hok-ling, head of the budget and tax policy unit of the Financial Secretary's Office, said the voucher scheme had encouraged consumers to sign up for electronic payment methods, pointing to the 3 million new users of the four payment platforms and the inclusion of 65,000 more merchants.

"I think the economic growth contributed by this scheme will be more than expected as the discounts rolled out by the merchants in conjunction with the scheme will further boost consumer sentiment," she said.

Hong Kong continues to emerge from a retail slump that has dragged on for two years, initially caused by months of anti-government protests that heavily restricted the flow of mainland Chinese tourists before the Covid-19 crisis made matters worse.

The decline finally began to reverse in February, when sales jumped a record 30 per cent year on year, although the pace of recovery has slowed since then.

