Hong Kong Retail Sales Plunge By Record 24.3 Per Cent Amid Pandemic In 2020, Marking Worst Performance Since Records Began

Consumption dropped by 13.2 per cent to HK$31.4 billion in December, marking the 23rd consecutive month of contraction Sales of jewellery, watches and clocks and other high-value gifts declined the most at 40.8 per cent

Hong Kong retail sales plunged by a record 24.3 per cent year on year for 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic dampened consumer sentiment and kept big-spending tourists away.

Provisional figures released by the Census and Statistics Department on Tuesday showed the worst performance for the sector since records began in 2004, and a much bigger decline than the previous record slump of 11.1 per cent for 2019.

For 2020 as a whole, total retail sales was valued at HK$326.5 billion (US$42.11 billion), a 24.3 per cent drop in value and 25.5 per cent decline in volume compared with the year before.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

A government spokesman said retail sales in December saw a worsening decline amid the fourth wave of infections which triggered a series of social-distancing rules. The business environment for the retail sector would remain challenging in the near term given the lack of inbound tourism and the ongoing health crisis, he added.

Sales were hammered over the Christmas period in December last year, plunging 13.2 per cent year on year, worsening from the 4.1 per cent drop recorded in November.

Consumption dropped to HK$31.4 billion in December, marking the 23rd consecutive month of contraction.

The retail and wholesale sectors accounted for some 3.4 per cent of Hong Kong's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, according to government figures. Mainland Chinese shoppers made up the bulk of big-ticket purchases of luxury goods over the past decade.

The city remains in a near-lockdown as all but three checkpoints - the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, Shenzhen Bay Port and the airport - have been closed for nearly a year since February 2020, with no signs of normal travel resuming soon.

The retail and wholesale sectors accounted for some 3.4 per cent of Hong Kong's GDP in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam

Amid restrictions under the pandemic, visitor arrivals to Hong Kong plummeted nearly 94 per cent year on year to just 3.57 million, a 36-year low, according to provisional data from the Tourism Board.

With the dearth of tourists, shopping malls and retail stores had to rely on local consumption to stay afloat for most of the year.

By category, sales of jewellery, watches and clocks and other high-value gifts declined the most at 40.8 per cent.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.