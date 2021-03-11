Hong Kong Rail Operator MTR Corporation Posts Record Loss Of HK$4.8 Billion As Covid-19 Pandemic, Troubled Mega Project Take Toll

The MTR Corp's losses stand in stark contrast with the HK$11.9 billion net profit it recorded in 2019 - also a rough year for the company

Hong Kong's MTR Corporation lost money last year for the first time since its listing two decades ago, posting a record deficit totalling HK$4.8 billion as the Covid-19 pandemic and a troubled mega project took a heavy toll on the rail operator.

The MTR Corp's losses stood in stark contrast with the HK$11.9 billion net profit it recorded in 2019 - also a rough year for the operator, which had come under fire amid the sweeping social unrest that roiled the city for months over the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Recurrent business suffered HK$1.1 billion in losses in 2020, compared with HK$5 billion in profits the year before, reflecting the impact of the pandemic and the city's ensuing recession.

Ridership was also down on MTR rail services, with 31.5 per cent fewer passenger trips taken last year than in 2019.

The corporation also incurred a HK$9.2 billion loss in the revaluation of its investment properties last year, compared with a HK$1.4 billion gain in 2019.

Last year, stringent social-distancing measures, work-from-home arrangements, school closures, immigration controls and quarantine requirements dealt a heavy blow to global travel and consumer spending.

In a bid to contain the virus, all cross-border railway services have been suspended since January 30 last year, and all but three of Hong Kong's border checkpoints have been closed indefinitely.

As a result, the MTR Corp's cross-border services - including high-speed rail, intercity lines and its busy Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau routes - ground to a complete halt.

The corporation's rental revenues from train stations and shopping malls, meanwhile, also shrank significantly last year after it granted subsidies to tenants.

The operator also had to cough up HK$1.4 billion last year as an additional project management cost for the construction of the HK$90.7 billion Sha Tin-Central link, the city's most expensive rail project, which has suffered years of delays and cost overruns.

Despite repeated requests by the MTR Corp, the government had refused to pay the additional sum, saying it did not see any justification for making the payment.

The government now owns about 75 per cent of the corporation after it was partially privatised in 2000.

