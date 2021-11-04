Hong Kong Power Company CLP In Bid To Boost Local Spending With HK$220 Million Subsidies Plan

Nearly 800,000 eligible households to benefit from HK$100 worth of consumption vouchers Another 50,000 households, including low-income families and tenants in subdivided flats to get one-off subsidies worth HK$1,000

A Hong Kong power company has pledged subsidies worth HK$220 million (US$28.26 million) in a bid to encourage energy efficiency and boost local spending.

CLP Power, which serves Kowloon, the New Territories and Lantau Island, said on Thursday that it would give HK$100 worth of consumption coupons to nearly 800,000 eligible households, including residential customers with low power consumption, the elderly and 10,000 subdivided housing tenants.

It also pledged one-off HK$1,000 subsidies to 50,000 low-income, disabled, elderly and subdivided tenant families.

"We are launching these community support programmes for 2022 to accelerate the pace of Hong Kong's recovery from the pandemic, promote the low-carbon transformation of society, and care for families in need," Quince Chong, CLP Power's chief corporate development officer, said.

Quince Chong (right) and Lo Kwok Yau of CLP Power introduce the utility company's various community support programmes to be launched in 2022. Photo: Handout

The utility will tap its Community Energy Saving Fund, which started operating in 2019, to finance its move.

Money for the fund comes from 65 per cent of the incentives provided by the government to CLP for helping customers save energy, an agreement set up under a 15-year scheme in 2018.

Subsidies for underprivileged households have increased over the past two years, starting from HK$70 million in its first year to HK$160 million last year.

This year, in addition to the HK$80 million retail and catering coupons, and HK$50 million for subsidies, another HK$33 million has been earmarked to encourage its commercial and industrial customers to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

CLP has already subsidised more than 4,000 commercial and industrial customers this year, and helped with upgrading electrical appliances such as air conditioners and lighting, saving more than 28 gigawatt hours of power - equal to the annual energy consumption of 6,500 residential customers.

The subsidies will be extended into 2022, with a cap of HK$10,000 for most commercial and industrial customers, though businesses with larger power use will receive up to HK$150,000.

"Non-residential customers make up nearly two-thirds of our power consumption," Lo Kwok-yau, CLP's deputy director of corporate customer experience, said. "This year, under our various initiatives to encourage companies to upgrade their electrical equipment and retro-commission their buildings, we have laid the foundation and received quite a good reaction in terms of energy saving among businesses."

The subsidies also come as CLP and Hong Kong Electric, the city's two power companies, are expected to raise tariffs for next year. Chong said her firm was still in talks with the government about the rate increases.

Meanwhile, she added the power company was committed to upholding the government's pledge to be carbon neutral by 2050.

CLP was in the process of studying the feasibility of developing an offshore wind farm in the city's southern waters as the technology and cost had improved, she said, while also exploring the possibility of regional collaboration on other renewable and low-carbon energy sources.

Additionally, the company was also providing customers with information on how to save electricity through its smart meter projects, as well as setting aside HK$2 million to design online energy conservation games allowing residents to earn points in exchange for rewards, such as food coupons.

