Hong Kong Police Officer Who Watched As Colleagues Assaulted Prisoner In Hospital Found Guilty Of Misconduct

Judge rules 31-year-old Lam Yik-sang 'completely abandoned' his duty as an officer when he failed to intervene in the assault Chung Chi-wah, arrested after drunkenly punching a sergeant, was beaten with bare hands and batons for some 23 minutes

A Hong Kong police officer who stood by as two uniformed colleagues assaulted a 62-year-old arrestee in hospital last year has been found guilty of misconduct in public office.

The District Court on Friday found Lam Yik-sang, 31, had deliberately and "completely abandoned" his basic duty as a police officer by failing to stop his colleagues from assaulting a man in their custody in the disturbed patient room at North District Hospital on June 26, 2019.

The two officers who carried out the assault - Au Kwok-wai, 26, and Tang Man-him, 25 - already pleaded guilty to the same charge last month, admitting they had threatened and attacked Chung Chi-wah as he lay on a gurney with their bare hands, batons, gloves, a blanket and the man's own upper garment for some 23 minutes.

Tang Man-him, one of the two officers who committed the assault, previously pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office. Photo: Dickson Lee

Prosecutors said the assault left Chung with bruises and abrasions, as well as an adjustment disorder. He also experienced depression, difficulty sleeping, loss of motivation, constant irritation, feelings of helplessness and social withdrawal in the aftermath.

District judge Johnny Chan Jong-herng remanded the three defendants, and will hear mitigation on December 11, before sentencing them on December 18.

Misconduct in public office is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Au has been suspended from duty while the two others have left the force.

The saga began on June 25 last year when Chung got into a row with others at Tin Ping Estate in Sheung Shui after drinking 10 cans of beer following an argument with his wife, then punched a sergeant who arrived at the scene.

Chung Chi-wah, 62, was assaulted by police inside a disturbed patient room at North District Hospital in Sheung Shui. Photo: Dickson Lee

Eyewitnesses recalled Chung reeking of alcohol and said he was incoherent at the time. The man was then sent to North District Hospital, where the assault by officers took place.

Chung's sons filed a complaint to police days after the incident, but no arrests were made until after they came forward with opposition lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, who released security camera footage of the incident - at a time when officers were already under fire for their use of force while handling the anti-government protests.

Chung, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and assaulting police in a separate case heard in Fanling Court.

He was subsequently sentenced to six months in prison, but won an appeal to reduce that term to three weeks.

More to follow …

