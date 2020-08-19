Hong Kong Markets Halted By Typhoon Higos, Mainland Markets Weighed Down By Trump's Latest China Salvo

Trading likely to resume in afternoon in Hong Kong as Observatory plans to lower warning to no. 3 'Strong Wind Signal' between 11 and noon Trump calls China's handling of virus 'unthinkable'

Morning trading in Hong Kong's stock market was cancelled by the strongest typhoon this year, while mainland markets slipped as US President Donald Trump said China's handling of the coronavirus was "unthinkable" and US universities were urged to divest from US-listed Chinese stocks.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a statement saying "the winds over Hong Kong weakened rapidly," and that it will issue the Strong Wind Signal, No. 3 between 11am and noon. Under the stock exchange rules, the afternoon session re-opens if the signal is lowered from No. 8.

The Shanghai Composite fell as much as 0.6 per cent to 3,431 in early trading Wednesday, led by information technology and real estate.

Kweichow Moutai, the liquor giant that is one of the most heavily traded mainland stocks on the Stock Connect, slid 0.5 per cent to 1,697 yuan.

"I cancelled talks with China," Trump said overnight, referring to the expected talks over the weekend on the status of the phase one trade deal. "I don't want to talk to China right now."

The US State Department has also asked colleges and universities to divest from Chinese holdings in their endowments, warning schools in a letter to get ahead of potentially more onerous measures on holding the shares, Bloomberg reported.

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced that the morning trading in its securities market, including Stock Connect trading, and derivatives market would be delayed due to the issuance of Typhoon Signal No. 9.

Additional reporting by Deb Price

