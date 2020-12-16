Hong Kong Markets Gain In Early Trading On Hopes Of US Economic Stimulus, Vaccine Roll-out

Hang Seng Index gains 0.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite has slipped 0.2 per cent Trading in Hong Kong-listed shares of SMIC halted before market open, after company announces boardroom change

The Hong Kong markets gained in early trading on hopes of an economic stimulus being agreed upon in the United States, as well as progress on vaccine roll-outs.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.7 per cent to 26,387.11, after declining for two consecutive days. The Shanghai Composite, on the other hand, fell 0.2 per cent, after slipping 0.1 per cent on Tuesday.

Hopes that a US$1.4 trillion US spending package could be hammered out this week increased after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited other top congressional leaders to meet late on Tuesday.

"The markets are wholeheartedly banking on that deal to provide the ultimate footbridge to the vaccine roll-outs," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday stated that the vaccine developed by Moderna was safe and effective for use on adults, positioning the drug for authorisation as soon as this week. The US also continued to expand the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Wall Street benchmarks gained overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 added 1.3 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.3 per cent.

In Hong Kong, pharmaceuticals led gains among blue chips. The old shares of coronavirus drugs research firm WuXi Biologics gained 5.1 per cent, while its new shares that emerged after a stock split last month rose 1.7 per cent.

Sino Biopharmaceutical also rose, climbing 2.9 per cent. It announced a US$515 million investment in Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine unit last week. The first batch of a million of Sinovac's vaccines will arrive in Hong Kong next month, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, the city's leader, said on Friday.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, which has exclusive rights for the Pfizer vaccine in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, also rose 1.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, major US indices compiler MSCI said on Tuesday that it would remove 10 Chinese securities that President Donald Trump had blacklisted because of suspected ties with the Chinese military.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of SMIC were halted before the markets opened, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday morning. The company had announced a boardroom change late on Tuesday. Its Shanghai-listed A-shares, however, continued trading and fell by as much as 9.8 per cent to an intraday low of 52.68 yuan.

Three companies began trading on the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses. Blue Moon Group, the detergent maker backed by Asian private-equity manager Hillhouse Capital, gained 20 per cent from its listing price of HK$13.16.

In Shanghai, Wuxi Hyatech, which manufactures aircraft parts, gained 288.1 per cent from its initial public offering price of 8.17 yuan. Bestechnic Shanghai, which designs chips for audio devices, gained 132.7 per cent from its listing price of 162.07 yuan.

