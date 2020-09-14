Hong Kong, Mainland Stocks Rise, Buoyed By Heightened Expectations Of Economic Recovery, Company Profitability In China

The Hang Seng Index opens 0.27 per cent up, while the Shanghai Composite has risen 0.48 per cent Another week of volatile trading expected in Hong Kong

Hong Kong and mainland stocks continued their upwards momentum on Monday morning buoyed by heightened expectations of economy recovery and company profitability.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 24,569.03, up 0.27 per cent from Friday, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.48 per cent to 3,275.92.

"After the interim earnings reporting season, funds will shift to those companies with solid earnings, such as consumer stocks," said Ivan Li, a money manager at Shanghai-based Loyal Wealth Management. "Market outlook remains strong following a weekly drop."

The Hang Seng Index slid 0.8 per cent in a roller-coast ride last week. And analysts expected another week of volatile trading because of rising uncertainties.

"Investors face many uncertainties moving into the northern hemisphere autumn, most notably on the US elections and the global pandemic path," said Stephen Innes, a strategist at AxiCorp. "Unquestionably, the virus story is the dominant macro pivot event, especially for equities, and is more likely to be dominated by optimism surrounding a vaccine. Indeed investors will be keeping their eye on the vaccine prize."

The Shanghai benchmark lost 2.8 per cent last week, as traders were concerned that an upwards momentum in stocks had run out of steam. The index rebounded 0.8 per cent on Friday, restoring investor confidence that improved economic and corporate fundamentals would continue to support a market rally.

Mainland China-listed companies reported their first-half earnings between July 1 and August 31. After the earnings season, institutions including mutual and hedge funds will flock to these companies with greater earnings potential over the second half of this year, analysts said.

Huawen Food, which debuted on Monday, surged to the 44 per cent daily upper limit, and was trading at 7.23 yuan (US$1.06).

In Hong Kong, investors are anticipating that the Chinese yuan will continue to strengthen against the US dollar, which will help boost H shares amid a capital influx.

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.