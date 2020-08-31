Hong Kong, Mainland Stocks Rise After China Posts Steady August Economic Data

Official services PMI rose to 55.2 in August from 54.2 in July, signalling an expansion in activity Huanxi Media soars after entering partnership with Nasdaq-listed video platform giant Bilibili

Hong Kong and mainland China stocks rose in early trading on Monday, after China's August economic data pointed to steady growth in the factory and services sectors.

The Hang Seng Index surged 1.4 per cent to 25,788.24, while the Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks the 30 biggest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, also rose 1.4 per cent. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7 per cent to 3,428.92, the Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.3 per cent and the ChiNext Index of start-ups in Shenzhen dipped 0.3 per cent.

The gains came after China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) inched lower to 51 in August from 51.1 in July, but still remained above the key 50-point level, which indicates monthly expansion. The official services PMI advanced to 55.2 last month from 54.2 in July, signalling an acceleration in the sector's activities, as smaller and private businesses continued to recover from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Hong Kong, Geely Automobile Holdings surged by as much as 7.6 per cent to HK$16.94, after the Chinese carmaker said it had completed its listing consultation and was ready to submit an application to list on the Star Market in Shanghai, according to the local securities regulator in Zhejiang province, where Geely is based.

The company, whose parent also owns Sweden's Volvo Cars, is set to become the first carmaker to be listed on the one-year-old technology board in Shanghai. It plans to issue 1.7 billion new shares, which could amount to HK$27 billion (US$3.5 billion) based on its Friday closing price of HK$15.74.

Elsewhere, Huanxi Media, a Hong Kong-based film producer, jumped by as much as 22.4 per cent to HK$1.86 after announcing a partnership with Bilibili, the Chinese online video platform giant.

Huanxi, which produced the first Chinese blockbuster that was released entirely online during the Lunar New Year holiday after the coronavirus forced cities into lockdowns, reached an agreement to issue 347 million new shares to Nasdaq-listed Bilibili for HK$513 million, at the price of HK$1.48 apiece. The new shares will amount to 9.9 per cent of the company's overall stake after the issuance, Huanxi said in a stock exchange filing early on Monday.

The film producer has also entered a five-year collaboration agreement with two subsidiaries of Bilibili, which will allow the video platform to stream its content and share the income generated, according to the filing. Bilibili could enjoy priority access to investing in Huanxi's future film and television projects, and develop derivative content based on Huanxi's projects.

