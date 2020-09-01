Hong Kong, Mainland Stocks Choppy In Early Trading, As Investors Weigh Dip In US Markets, Covid-19 Surge Against Upbeat China Economic Data

Caixin/Markit PMI rose to 53.1 in August from 52.8 in July, showing further recovery in China's manufacturing sector Three of four companies debuting on mainland bourses record triple-digit surge

The Hong Kong and mainland China stock markets see-sawed in early trading on Tuesday, as investors weighed a dip in US markets and an uptick in coronavirus cases globally against signs of economic recovery in China.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 per cent to 25,214.74, after dropping by as much as 0.4 per cent in early trading. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 per cent after slipping by as much as 0.4 per cent earlier.

"Following on a weaker US close, Asian stocks are edging lower even as technology shares remain robust, suggesting broad-based profit-taking and consolidation is setting in after stocks spent yet another month in ridiculous mode," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

On the mainland, the Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which was released on Tuesday, rose to 53.1 in August from 52.8 in July, beating median expectations in a Bloomberg survey of 52.5. It remained in positive territory for a fourth consecutive month and marked its biggest expansion since January 2011.

Four companies debuted on mainland bourses on Tuesday. In Shanghai, chemical producer Xinyaqiang Silicon Chemistry shot up 44 per cent. In Shenzhen, steel pipe manufacturer Shengtak NewMaterial rocketed 437 per cent, Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery, which manufacturers agricultural machines, surged 686 per cent, and Ningbo Jianan Electronics, which produces measurement instruments, shot up 755 per cent on the ChiNext index.

Southbound trading, or trading in Hong Kong shares by mainland China-based investors, along the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect rose 10.6 per cent to 8.755 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion), its highest daily turnover in six weeks, on Monday.

In Hong Kong, benchmark heavyweight Tencent Holdings rose 2 per cent to HK$541 on Tuesday.

Overnight, US technology stocks soared as Apple split its stock four-for-one and Tesla split its stock five-for-one, lifting the Nasdaq 100 to a record high on Monday.

