Hong Kong, Mainland Markets Rise Following Overnight Rally In US Stocks

Hang Seng Index rises 0.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite is 0.9 per cent higher Restaurant operator Yum China Holdings drops 4 per cent on debut in Hong Kong

The stock markets in Hong Kong and mainland China rose on Thursday following gains in US stocks overnight. Sentiment has been buoyed by recent and upcoming initial public offerings as well, and investors were also once again willing to bet on the technology sector.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 per cent to 24,506.03 in early morning trading, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9 per cent to 3,283.14.

Stocks on Wall Street recorded strong gains on Wednesday. The Nasdaq recovered from a 10 per cent decline since September 2 to gain 2.7 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6 per cent. The S&P 500 was also up, having risen 2 per cent.

Technology stocks led the gains in Hong Kong on Thursday. Xiaomi added 3.2 per cent, while index heavyweight Tencent Holdings gained 1.5 per cent. Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the South China Morning Post, rose 1.4 per cent.

"The rebound rally continues to suggest that investors remain confident about the economic prospects where a virus vaccine still provides a pillar of support, albeit with some dents in the armour," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note on Thursday.

Nongfu Spring's blockbuster listing and its entry into the Hang Seng Composite Index also buoyed market sentiment. Index compiler Hang Seng Index Company said late on Wednesday that the Chinese bottled water giant will be added to the index effective on September 22. Nongfu Spring's shares gained 5.6 per cent to HK$35.05 on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Ant Group's mainland China IPO is gathering pace, after Shanghai's stock exchange said that it would review its listing application on September 18. The ﻿largest digital payments provider and digital finance platform by volume in China, Ant has filed for dual listings on the Star Market and in Hong Kong, and could be in line for the largest fundraising in history.

Meanwhile, Yum China Holdings, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in mainland China, dropped 4 per cent on its debut in Hong Kong on Thursday. It is the restaurant chain's secondary listing.

