Hong Kong Magistrate Accused Of Protest Bias Cleared After Facing Multiple Complaints, As Judiciary Says It Will Publish Lower Court Decision Summaries Online

Stanley Ho faced multiple complaints over his rulings in eight cases, but they were dismissed in six of those Two cases remain to be decided with Department of Justice challenging sentences handed down

A Hong Kong magistrate accused of being biased towards anti-government protesters has been cleared of wrongdoing in six cases, the city's judiciary said on Thursday.

The judiciary also revealed it would put summaries of lower court decisions considered to be of public interest on its website, to address the increasing number of complaints against judges.

Against a backdrop of increasing polarisation in Hong Kong society, activists from both sides have urged the public to file complaints against judges whose conduct in court they believed favoured their rivals in protest-related hearings.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

Magistrate Stanley Ho Chun-yiu had faced a multitude of complaints involving eight cases he presided over. While complaints for six of those were dismissed, two were set aside until the court finished considering the Department of Justice's application to review the sentences handed down in the cases.

Demosisto members Ng Ka-yi (left) and Isaac Cheng Ka-long (right) leave Eastern Court. Photo: Jonathan Wong

"The chief magistrate emphasised that the decisions and sentences given in the cases were judicial decisions made independently by the magistrate," the judiciary said.

Ho was previously accused of being sympathetic to the anti-government protests that rocked Hong Kong last year.

One complaint concerned his description of three members of Demosisto, the disbanded political party, as "pillars of society", and saying they should preserve their "capable bodies", when giving his reasons for not handing down a jail sentence, after convicting them of failing to behave in an orderly manner in the Legislative Council chamber.

In another case, Ho's decision to not hand down a heavy sentence to a university student who sprayed graffiti on the walls of a police station, also drew a complaint.

But Chief Magistrate Victor So Wai-tak determined Ho's comments during sentencing reflected neither political bias, nor the perception of one, according to a judiciary report released online.

In the other complaints, Ho was accused of being biased towards police witnesses.

According to the complainants, Ho, in a case involving Eastern district council member Jocelyn Chau Hui-yan, who was acquitted of assaulting an officer, had shown bias against police when he reprimanded witnesses for " covering one lie with another lie" in their testimonies.

The chief magistrate found Ho's comments were based on a video shown in court, and they did not reflect a personal bias against police.

According to the report, the rulings were supported by Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma Tao-li.

Complaints filed against the conduct of judges and their decisions have been trending upwards, from 31.26 complaints per 100,000 cases in 2014, to 71.71 complaints per 100,000 cases in 2019, according to the judiciary.

Complaints against magistrates surged in 2019. Photo: Warton Li

Magistrate complaints have surged from 50 cases in 2018, to 303 last year, with 240 of those involving the decision in just one court case.

"Starting from this month, summaries of selected decisions in the District Court and Magistrates' Courts which may attract great public attention will be prepared and uploaded to the judiciary website as far as practicable," the judiciary said in a statement.

In its statement, the judiciary also said it would not handle complaints against judicial or statutory decisions.

"The reason for this is that the mechanism to deal with any dissatisfaction with judicial or statutory decisions is by way of appeal, review, or related judicial proceedings."

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.