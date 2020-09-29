Hong Kong, Macau Residents Spared Trips Under Change Allowing Home-return Permit Applications While In Mainland China

Applications for the travel document allowing border crossings can now be made on mainland as well as from home Easing of rules takes effect on October 10, according to People's Daily

Hong Kong and Macau residents will be able to renew their home-return permits while in mainland China, sparing many from lengthy trips to apply from their place of residence, according to the Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily.

The administrative change could save applicants 180 million yuan (US$23 million) in travelling expenses while also speeding up the processing of paperwork, it said on Tuesday.

The permits allow Hong Kong and Macau people to travel freely between their home city and mainland China.

The newspaper reported that from October 10, Hong Kong and Macau residents could get their permits renewed via county-level immigration authorities on the mainland, handing their forms in at service counters. The application process will take about seven working days.

Currently, many applicants must travel home from the mainland because they can only submit applications from where they live.

It is estimated that over 7.2 million Hong Kong and Macau residents hold home-return permits.

