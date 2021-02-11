Hong Kong Logs 21 New Coronavirus Cases As Concerns Mount Over Post-holiday Bounce

Past experience shows risk of a rebound very real, Sophia Chan says, urging residents to remain vigilant about following Covid-19 protocols HKU microbiologist, meanwhile, says government should make better use of tracking app, use of which is tied to relaxing of social-distancing measures after holiday

Hong Kong's health minister has become the latest in a series of experts to raise fears of a possible Lunar New Year rebound in coronavirus cases, urging residents to be vigilant in observing pandemic prevention measures over the holiday as the city confirmed 21 new infections on Thursday.

A day earlier, authorities announced that restaurants would once again be able to offer dine-in service after 6pm and allowed to seat four people per table, while gyms, cinemas and other premises could reopen after the holiday - provided the city's infection caseload remained stable.

"We are actually quite worried, because in our past experience, there is a risk of a rebound in infections after long holidays," Secretary for Food and Health Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee told a radio show on Lunar New Year's Eve.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan is among a growing number to express fears of a potential rebound in Covid-19 cases after the holidays. Photo: Jonathan Wong

"So we really need everybody to work together, and we will continue to monitor the overall situation."

Seven of the latest cases were untraceable, while four were imported, involving an arrival each from India and Albania, and two from the Philippines. About a dozen people tested preliminary-positive.

New coronavirus infections in the city have stayed in the low double-digits for the past week, with 17 new cases recorded on Wednesday, the lowest since November 19, when 12 were reported. Hong Kong's overall tally stands at 10,731, with 191 related deaths.

The relaxed social-distancing measures were announced hand in hand with more stringent rules for venue operators, who will have to regularly test employees and require patrons to scan the government's Covid-19 risk exposure app or leave their personal details.

Industry heads feared the latter rule could spark arguments with customers who refused to comply.

But Chan defended the app on Thursday, saying scanning QR codes was a simple way to help record where residents had been.

"I understand there are some concerns over the app, but even when you book tables at restaurants, you leave your personal details, and after you scan the code, the app does not display any of your information. I suggest people should give it a go," she said, addressing concerns over potential privacy issues.

University of Hong Kong microbiologist Dr Ho Pak-leung, meanwhile, urged the government to make better use of the risk exposure app for more efficient contact tracing.

"We need to learn from our past experiences. If restaurants open after the festive season and another large cluster appears, at the moment, I still have not heard the government say how they will do things differently compared to the third wave or prior to the fourth," he said on the same radio programme.

"The government has not properly utilised the information within the app for contact tracing. Of course, not many people have been using it either."

Ho added that health authorities needed to be able to better identify people who had been at venues such as restaurants at the same time as confirmed patients, then use that data to enforce mandatory testing.

On the subject of vaccines, Ho said while there was a high level of confidence in the science behind the various available drugs among others in his field, steps could be taken to boost local trust in the jabs.

For instance, given that peer-reviewed data on the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccines was not yet available, he suggested the government publicly release the information the company provided to the World Health Organization.

The city's vaccine advisory panel met on Wednesday to discuss the data sent to the WHO and said they believed the shots to be safe, but wanted more information before endorsing the vaccine for use in Hong Kong.

Chan, the health minister, said the expert panel would meet again in two weeks to examine more data and that the government would approve the vaccine for emergency use once it was deemed suitable for use.

Meanwhile, authorities on Thursday went door to door in Sham Shui Po and Jordan at housing blocks that had previously been under mandatory testing orders.

They fined 11 people living in the two buildings on Nam Cheong Street in Sham Shui Po and 42 people in the Man Ying Building in Jordan HK$5,000 (US$645) each for violating the order.

Separately, in her Lunar New Year address video, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor echoed Chan's calls to reduce gatherings over the holiday season.

"With technology bringing people closer together, we can extend festive greetings to relatives and friends living here and abroad and express our care for senior family members and citizens through various means," she said.

