Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Lays Legco Path For New District Councillor Oaths Of Allegiance, Opens Door To Rent Control For Subdivided Flats

Five legislative amendments highlighted by chief executive include one making it easier for those qualified overseas to register as doctors in the city Lam also tells lawmakers no reason to fear 'crisis of confidence' in vaccine programme, saying 'pragmatic' Hongkongers will see benefit of taking jab

Hong Kong's leader has announced plans to roll out a series of five major legislative amendments, including one that will require district councillors to take oaths of allegiance and another allowing doctors to be registered in the city after obtaining professional qualification overseas.

Speaking at her first Legislative Council meeting of the new year on Thursday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor also said her government would be amending laws to pave the way for rent control in subdivided flats, improve fire safety in old apartment buildings, and strengthen privacy laws aimed at eliminating doxxing and the spreading of false information on the internet.

But in the question and answer session that followed, pro-establishment lawmakers expressed concern about other issues, including the procurement of mainland vaccines and the governance of public broadcaster RTHK.

Starry Lee Wai-king, chairwoman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, cited a recent University of Hong Kong survey which said only 35 per cent of local respondents planned to take the vaccine jab, a stark contrast with the nearly 90 per cent willing in mainland China.

"It's alarming for us. We don't want to have a crisis of confidence in the vaccination programme… Do you think the procurement of China's Sinovac vaccine will instil public confidence in taking the vaccine?" she asked.

Lam said she believed Hongkongers' confidence levels would be boosted when the government authorised the emergency use of vaccines and resolved delivery issues.

"People in Hong Kong have been pragmatic. They will think 'how will I benefit from taking the vaccine?' ...We are working on publicising and promoting [the programme]," she said.

On rent control, Lam said the government planned to table a bill that would take into account a task force study which concluded regulations should be introduced on the tenancy of subdivided units to protect residents from being overcharged.

Lam said she had provided written consent for pro-establishment lawmaker Alice Mak Mei-kuen to introduce a private bill to amend the relevant provisions.

"I hope this move will reflect my respect for the constitutional functions of Legco and my willingness to take on members' proposals," she said.

Lam, who previously announced the setting up of a task force on the feasibility of rent control, said on Thursday that the task force would submit its report by the end of March.

She also said that the legislative amendments requiring district councillors to comply with the oath-taking requirement would be tabled at Legco after the Lunar New Year.

That decision, Lam said, came after an internal study found councillors to be "specified public officers" required to pledge their loyalty by both the Beijing-imposed national security law and the Basic Law, the city's mini constitution.

"The requirement is entirely in line with the constitutional order and 'one country, two systems", and is fully justified in ensuring those governing Hong Kong are patriots," she said.

Lam also said her administration was aware of an increasing trend of disinformation and hate speech online, as well as an uptick in doxxing.

"In the past two years, amid chaos in society and the pandemic, we saw a lot of doxxing attacks, hate speech, discriminatory speech and fake news," she said.

She said her administration would look to unspecified overseas countries for reference in updating legislation, while stepping up enforcement of existing laws for the time being. A proposal is to be submitted to Legco within this year.

She also said some members of the public had been misusing public registration records to obtain information, a contentious area after police arrested a journalist who had used the government's car registration information for investigative purposes.

Without discussing whether journalists would be allowed to access public records in the future, Lam noted there was a need to balance the rights of individual privacy and the availability of public records, which she said should be used for limited purposes.

Lam last attended a Legco meeting on November 26, a day after she rolled out her fourth policy address.

That meeting came weeks after the city's opposition lawmakers resigned en masse to protest against a Beijing decision that resulted in the disqualification of four pan-democrat legislators.

There are currently 43 lawmakers in the city's legislature, all but two of whom are in the pro-establishment camp.

