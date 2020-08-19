Hong Kong Jobless Rate Edges Down To 6.1 Per Cent But Threats Remain, Welfare Chief Warns

Unemployment rate had risen for nine straight months as the recession continued to bite Labour market expected to remain under significant pressure in the near term

Hong Kong's unemployment rate edged down marginally to 6.1 per cent in July amid a government wage subsidy, but the welfare minister warned on Wednesday that the jobless threat had yet to go away.

In the rolling three-month period between May and July, the unemployment rate stood at 6.1 per cent, compared with 6.2 per cent for April to June, the Census and Statistics Department revealed on Wednesday.

The slight improvement ended a nine-month run of decline as the city's recession continued to bite on the back of the raging public health crisis, US-China tensions and last year's social unrest.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

The jobless rate, however, remained at a more than 15-year high.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said the labour market would remain under significant pressure in the near term.

"The recent surges in infection both worldwide and locally have further clouded Hong Kong's economic outlook for the rest of the year," he said.

"To preserve the vitality of the economy, the government has rolled out relief measures of unprecedented scale, including a series of measures on job retention and job creation, which help keep workers in employment."

Between May and July, there were 1,800 more people out of work, taking the total to 242,500.

Hong Kong has returned to lockdown mode since early July because of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Industries such as food and beverage, retail, hotel and hospitality have been hit hard by the tightened social-distancing rules which limit public gatherings to two people and ban restaurant dine-in services from 6pm to 5am.

Demand for financial aid from the government was reflected in an HK$81 billion six-month wage subsidy plan known as Employment Support Scheme. During the June-August period, about 140,000 companies secured HK$43.9 billion, or 54 per cent, of the subsidy.

About 1.9 million employees, or half of the working population, were subsidised by HK$23,000 on average per person during the three-month period.

Hong Kong's economic health remained in deep water, with gross domestic product tumbling 9 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier after a 9 per cent contraction in the first three months - the deepest for a single quarter since records began in 1974.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.