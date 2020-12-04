Hong Kong Is Facing A Not-so-happy New Year, With Annual Fireworks Display, Parade Both Cancelled

Officials are calling off the pyrotechnics over Victoria Harbour, as well as the annual Lunar New Year parade in February, due to the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections Last year also saw both events heavily scaled back because of the threat of protests

Hong Kong is bracing for a bleak New Year, with the annual countdown fireworks display over Victoria Harbour and the iconic Lunar New Year parade in February both cancelled due to a new wave of coronavirus infections.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board revealed the cancellations on Friday, making 2021 the second year in a row that the city will miss out on the usually lavish annual celebrations. Last year's countdown fireworks and this year's Lunar New Year parade were both held in much diminished form because of the threat of anti-government protests.

A lion dance performance during 2019's International Chinese New Year Night Parade. Photo: Edmond So

The tourism board said the decision was part of its efforts to fight the coronavirus after the government tightened social-distancing measures to combat a worsening fourth wave of infections.

As for the International Chinese New Year Night Parade, the board said it had to cancel the event this year because performing groups could not take part under the current travel restrictions.

"The HKTB is exploring to organise an Online + Offline event," it added in a press release, noting details would be announced later.

The holidays are usually peak season for retailers and restaurants, though that is not likely to be the case this year, given that public gatherings are now limited to just two people, as is the number of diners allowed to sit at a table in restaurants. Bars and nightclubs have also been ordered to close.

