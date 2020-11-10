Hong Kong Households Set To Benefit From Tariff Freeze By CLP Power And HK Electric

Fixed unit charges for electricity in city homes to remain at 2020 levels next year CLP Power and HK Electric expected to announce the decision during a Legislative Council meeting on Tuesday

Hong Kong's two power companies have both decided to freeze electricity tariffs next year, according to sources close to the government.

CLP Power and HK Electric are expected to announce the decision during a Legislative Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Serving Kowloon, the New Territories and Lantau, CLP currently charges HK$1.218 (US$0.16) per unit. HK Electric, the provider for Hong Kong Island and Lamma, levies HK$1.264 per unit.

CLP announced on Monday that it would give out retail vouchers worth HK$160 million to 800,000 customers. It has also unveiled other energy-saving measures for tenants of subdivided or transitional housing.

The government's one-off electric bill subsidy of HK$2,000 that began in January ends next month, to be replaced by a HK$50 monthly rebate that will run until December 2023.

