Hong Kong Extending Civil Servant Pay Freeze For Another Year Amid Struggling Economy

Unions had pushed for the move fearing they might actually see salaries reduced after findings by the city's Pay Trend Survey Committee The decision, which impacts more than 170,000 government employees, was made on Tuesday morning by Carrie Lam's Executive Council

Hong Kong civil servants will have their pay frozen for another year, as the city's economy has yet to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made by the Executive Council, city leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor's de facto cabinet, on Tuesday morning.

Since last month, Hong Kong's civil service unions have been urging the government to freeze pay for another year amid fears the salaries of more than 170,000 public servants would instead be cut in 2021-22.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

According to the findings of the Pay Trend Survey Committee, which helps determine government employee wages, those in the upper, middle and lower salary bands could have faced pay cuts of 2.04 per cent, 0.54 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively.

The findings were revealed after the advisory body studied salary trends for 113 local companies that employed more than 145,000 workers between April 2020 and April 2021.

Union leaders argued authorities should not cut civil servants' pay, given they had been on the front line fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and protecting their fellow residents' health.

Additional reporting by Lilian Cheng

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.