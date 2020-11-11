Hong Kong Exchange Operator HKEX Breaks Quarterly Profit Record For A Second Time In A Row, Nets US$430 Million As Trade Volumes Surge

Company breaks record for second consecutive three-month period after reporting a profit of HK$2.97 billion in the April to June quarter Third-quarter result beats an analysts' forecast of HK$3.23 billion compiled by Bloomberg

Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing ( HKEX) said on Wednesday that it had recorded its biggest ever quarterly profit in the third quarter.

Rising market turnover, record stock connect revenue as well as a wave of US-listed mainland Chinese technology giants seeking listings in the city amid rising political tensions between Washington and Beijing have boosted HKEX, which operates Asia's third-largest stock market and owns the London Metal Exchange.

The company reported that its net profit for the quarter stood at HK$3.34 billion (US$430.8 million), or HK$2.65 per share, compared with HK$2.2 billion a year ago. It also broke its record for quarterly profit for a second consecutive three-month period, after reporting a profit of HK$2.97 billion in the April to June period, its previous highest quarterly number.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

The outlook for HKEX remained positive despite a share price drop following the suspension of Ant Group's mega initial public offering (IPO) last week, analysts said. They expected the exchange operator to report a full-year record profit for a third consecutive year. According to a Bloomberg consensus estimate, it was expected to see its full-year net profit grow 17 per cent to HK$10.95 billion.

"The outlook for HKEX's role as an IPO hub remains positive. The postponement of Ant's listing might have a short-term negative impact on HKEX's share price. However, the trend for the many US-listed mainland technology giants to return home to list in Hong Kong will continue," said Kenny Ng Lai-yin, a securities strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai.

HKEX reports a record profit for the third quarter on the back of high turnover and strong IPO fundraising. Photo: Warton Li

HKEX shares closed 2.8 per cent lower, at HK$370, on Wednesday morning before the result was announced during the lunch break. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.1 per cent.

HKEX's third-quarter result beat an analysts' forecast of HK$3.23 billion compiled by Bloomberg. For the first nine months of this year, its net profit has risen 16 per cent to HK$8.58 billion, from HK$7.41 billion a year earlier.

Its core business revenue rose 21 per cent to HK$12.6 billion in the first nine months this year, as trading fees and settlement fees increased because of surging market turnover, which averaged HK$125.7 billion a day over this period, 39 per cent higher than a year earlier. In the third quarter alone, the average daily turnover rose 83 per cent year on year. Total listing fees rose 15 per cent to HK$1.43 billion during the first nine months this year, with 104 IPOs raising a total of HK$215.9 billion, a sum that is 61 per cent higher than a year earlier.

The mega flotations on the Hong Kong exchange this year include Chinese bottled water giant Nongfu Spring, which achieved a record-breaking IPO after it locked up as much as HK$677 billion in capital from small investors in late August. Overall, the retail tranche of its offering was overbought 1,147 times. It raised HK$8.35 billion in IPO proceeds.

Earlier, US-listed e-commerce platform JD.com and mobile games company NetEase raised more than US$7 billion between them from their secondary listings in June. More are expected to come after the bourse announced a plan last month to further extend a listing reform to allow more US-listed technology giants to seek secondary listings here.

"HKEX performed well in the first nine months of 2020, despite a volatile macro backdrop," chief executive Charles Li Xiaojia said in his last results announcement before he steps down at the end of next month. "We remain on track with the delivery of our Strategic Plan 2019-2021, well-placed to capture future growth opportunities and fully focused on managing costs and risks. With robust trading volumes, a strong IPO pipeline, and an expanding product portfolio, I am confident that HKEX will play an increasingly important role in global markets."

The two stock connect schemes continued to bring additional revenue to the exchange. The average daily turnover from northbound trading, which refers to the trading of A shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen through the Hong Kong exchange, reached 90 billion yuan (US$13.6 billion), doubling from a year earlier.

This was offset by a 31 per cent decline in net investment income to HK$1.48 billion, from HK$2.16 billion a year earlier, due mainly to lower valuations of HKEX's investment portfolio in global stocks and bonds.

HKEX's costs during the first nine months rose 11 per cent to HK$3.2 billion as a result of higher staff and IT costs, as the exchange was in the process of digitising its operations process to cut down costs and to enhance efficiency. It was also due to the increased headcount arising from the acquisition of BayConnect in June last year.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.