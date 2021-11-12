Hong Kong Economy Grows 5.4 Per Cent In Third Quarter But Coronavirus, Supply Chain Crunch Could Weigh On Recovery

Momentum has slowed in recent months amid surge in Delta variant infections and supply bottlenecks in many places, economist warns Gross domestic product on track to grow at upper end of government's forecast range between 5.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent

The spread of the coronavirus' Delta variant around the world and global supply chain bottlenecks could weigh on Hong Kong's recovery, with the city's economy growing at a slower pace of 5.4 per cent in the third quarter, the government said on Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was on track to grow at the upper end of the government's forecast range between 5.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent, but it was still below levels seen three years ago. The latest forecast suggests real GDP for 2021 as a whole will still be about 2 per cent below the 2018 level, before anti-government protests and the coronavirus pandemic hammered the economy.

Government economist Andrew Au Sik-hung said GDP was expected to expand 6.4 per cent for the year.

"The global economy has stayed on the recovery track, but the momentum has slowed somewhat in recent months amid the surge in Delta variant infections and supply bottlenecks in many places. This may weigh on the performance of Hong Kong's merchandise exports going forward," Au said.

He said he believed third-quarter growth was stronger than expected despite falling from the 7.6 per cent recorded in the previous three months, with goods exports holding up.

For the first three quarters of 2021, real GDP grew 7 per cent over a year earlier.

"However, as inbound tourism remains virtually at a standstill, this has constrained the pace and extent of economic recovery," he added.

The government's HK$36 billion (US$4.6 billion) consumption voucher scheme has also helped to accelerate local spending as the city's borders stay closed to tourists for more than 20 months.

