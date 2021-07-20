Hong Kong Economy Gathers Steam, Unemployment Drops To 5.5 Per Cent As City Gets Covid-19 Situation Under Control

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says jobs market expected to improve further as economy recovers Some 213,000 people still out of work, although that number is 20,200 fewer than previously

Hong Kong's unemployment rate dropped sharply to 5.5 per cent for the three-month period ending in June, reaching a level not seen for more than a year, as the city's economy gathered steam amid a relaxation of social-distancing rules with the local Covid-19 situation under control.

The rolling figure for April to June was down 0.5 percentage points from the period spanning March to May, the Census and Statistics Department revealed on Tuesday.

The latest unemployment rate is the lowest since the beginning of the epidemic last year, when it was 5.9 per cent in the three months from March to May.

During the period to June this year, Some 213,000 people were still out of work, about 20,200 fewer than in the preceding period. The number of underemployed fell 10.6 per cent to 96,000.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong. Photo: Dickson Lee

Looking ahead, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said the labour market was expected to "improve further with the continued economic recovery," adding the HK$5,000 e-voucher scheme would also help.

"The labour market showed further improvement as the economy continued to recover alongside the stabilisation of the local epidemic situation and the improved external environment," Law said.

"To create a solid foundation for a full-fledged revival of economic activities and hence a continued recovery of the labour market, it is essential for the community to actively participate in the Covid-19 vaccination programme. The government will continue to monitor the situation closely."

As the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the local economy, Hong Kong's unemployment rate peaked at 7.2 per cent for the three-month period ending in February - the city's worst jobless mark since 2004. Since then, the unemployment rate has been gradually falling.

In late April, shortly before the end of the city's fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, the government rolled out a "vaccine bubble" scheme, further easing restrictions for certain businesses based on the vaccination status of staff and customers.

