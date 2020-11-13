Hong Kong Economy Contracts By Worse Than Expected 3.5 Per Cent In Third Quarter As Coronavirus Woes Continue To Hit Hard

Gross domestic product figure released on Friday was revised from a preliminary 3.4 per cent in late October Large parts of economy at standstill throughout July to September as strict social-distancing measures dampened social and economic activities

Hong Kong's economy contracted by a worse than expected 3.5 per cent in the third quarter compared with a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hammer key economic drivers such as tourism and consumption.

The gross domestic product (GDP) figure released by the Census and Statistics Department on Friday, revised from a preliminary 3.4 per cent in late October, signalled that the city has been locked in recession for five consecutive quarters, despite showing a marked improvement from the 9.1 per cent and 9 per cent declines registered in the first and second quarters, respectively.

Large parts of Hong Kong's economy were at a standstill throughout July to September as tightened social-distancing measures dampened social and economic activities. Restaurants were forced to operate at reduced capacity, bars and pubs were shut and closed borders sent arrivals plunging by 99 per cent year on year.

Businesses began laying off workers, and the latest unemployment rate climbed to a near 16-year high of 6.4 per cent between July and September, from 6.1 per cent for June to August.

