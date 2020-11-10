Hong Kong Deputy Leader Condemns United States For 'barbaric' Sanctions Against City And Mainland Officials

Fresh round of US sanctions imposed against four officials, including senior police officers, designed to dial up pressure over national security law Move is denounced as unacceptable, outrageous and barbaric by Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong's No 2 official ﻿

Hong Kong's deputy leader has hit out at a "barbaric" fresh round of United States sanctions against four local and mainland Chinese officials who Washington accuse of cracking down on anti-government activists.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung on Tuesday condemned the Donald Trump administration's latest targeting of officials, which is designed to apply pressure on Beijing over the national security law it imposed on Hong Kong this summer.

"This action is entirely unacceptable, outrageous - and I will use the word 'barbaric' - interference in Hong Kong's internal affairs," said Cheung, serving as acting chief executive with the incumbent in Macau for an official visit.

"We are not going to be intimidated by any of these actions. In fact, it's clearly a breach of international practice, apart from international law."

Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong's No 2 official. Photo: Nora Tam

Cheung stressed that the officials being targeted were obliged to safeguard national security by implementing the new law.

The four additions to the list - which already includes the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor - are made up of police and officials.

They include Edwina Lau Chi-wai, who heads police's National Security Department and sits on Hong Kong's Committee for Safeguarding National Security; Li Jiangzhou, a deputy director of the central government's Office for Safeguarding National Security; and Hong Kong police's Senior Superintendent Steve Li Kwai-wah, who is under Lau's command.

Li was awarded on Tuesday morning the Hong Kong Police Medal for Meritorious Service from the city leader for his handling of the anti-government protests, which broke out last June.

Deng Zhonghua, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, which is Beijing's top body overseeing Hong Kong, is also named on the sanctions list.

The office's director, Luo Huining, was among the 11 local and mainland Chinese officials, including Lam, similarly targeted by the US Treasury Department in August.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AFP

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the latest sanctions on Monday, saying they were imposed "in connection with implementing the PRC-imposed national security law and threatening the peace, security, and autonomy of Hong Kong".

"The People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong-based officials continue to dismantle the promised autonomy and freedoms of Hong Kong through politically motivated arrests," Pompeo said.

In response, deputy police commissioner Lau said it was her pride and honour to lead the police national security unit and that US efforts to target the force's work to protect national security would be in vain.

"I will continue to stand firm to safeguard national and city security, diligently without fear," Lau said.

Li, who often gives press briefings on arrests under the Beijing-decreed legislation and did so during last year's social unrest, said upholding national security was a natural responsibility of any police officer across the world, and that "unfair sanctions" would not stir him from his resolve to maintain order and enforce the law.

"Serving the police force and safeguarding Hong Kong is my lifetime responsibility and honour," Li said.

The national security law was imposed with immediate effect on June 30 to ban acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to threaten national security, with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Under the economic sanctions brought by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the US-based assets of individuals or entities are blocked. Americans and businesses are generally prohibited from dealing with them.

Besides Lam and Luo, Washington also targeted five current Hong Kong officials when the first list was announced, including the city's justice, security, mainland affairs and police chiefs, as well as the director of the chief executive's office.

Responding to a series of US interventions, China urged Washington to stop making "wrong moves" in relation to Hong Kong, with foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reaffirming Beijing's position that the city's affairs were a domestic matter.

China hit back with retaliatory measures against US senators and human rights activists, although Beijing has so far avoided imposing them on senior White House officials.

