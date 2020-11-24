Hong Kong Deficit Could Balloon To HK$310 Billion, City's Leader Reveals, As She Hints At Belt Tightening Ahead Of Policy Address

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says 200 new policy initiatives to be included in annual address Lack of cash means many of those could be completed by using existing systems

Hong Kong's leader has said she will unveil about 200 new policy initiatives during her annual policy address on Wednesday, but as the government's deficit could balloon to HK$310 billion, many of those could be achieved through reforming existing systems.

For the 2020-21 financial year, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po had originally estimated a deficit of about HK$139.1 billion.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor also said that since she took office in 2017, a total of 700 new policy initiatives had been rolled out in the past three policy addresses.

"Ninety-five per cent of those policies were completed or in progress. For the remaining five per cent, we will be racing against time to get them done," she said at a weekly press briefing on Tuesday.

"It was not completely within our control that we could not deliver on some of those measures yet. You all remember in the past year, the Legislative Council did not spend much time on meetings, much time was spent on filibustering and making quorum calls. So I hope that in the coming year, more can be done."

Lam also said she had to roll out new policies without adding to the government's financial burden.

"Public finances are extremely tight, and through this year's budget and three rounds of anti-epidemic fund [initiatives], we have used HK$310 billion [to fight the pandemic]. This year's deficit could be as high as that too," she said.

"So many new policies will be done through reforms or simplifying … We aim to provide better public services without using extra resources."

The chief executive also said that during her trip to Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen from November 3 to 7, she secured the support of mainland authorities on a series of policy initiatives. Those initiatives would be revealed on Wednesday, she added.

"I hope to bring more hope to Hong Kong," Lam said.

