Hong Kong, China Stocks Fall As Wall Street Tech Rout Spills Over, Trial Of Highly-anticipated Vaccine Is Put On Hold

Hang Seng Index dips 1.1 per cent to 2,4363.25 Tencent, Alibaba and Xiaomi among big-name losers, while Hang Seng Tech Index is down 2 per cent

Stock markets in Hong Kong and mainland China fell on Wednesday morning, following an overnight rout in technology shares on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index was 1.1 per cent lower at 2,4363.25, after opening 1.3 per cent down. The Shanghai Composite Index, meanwhile, had declined 1 per cent to 3,283.12.

The Nasdaq retreated overnight and has now fallen 10 per cent since September 2. The drop abruptly followed a record high last Wednesday and did not spare the big names. Tesla, for instance, plunged 20.7 per cent.

Technology stocks led the declines in Hong Kong as well. Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings shed 1.3 per cent on Wednesday, while Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the South China Morning Post, fell 2.8 per cent. Smartphone maker Xiaomi was 2.7 per cent down. The Hang Seng Tech Index was down 2 per cent as well.

Sentiment has also been hit by a pause in the trial of a highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca along with researchers from the University of Oxford. The drug maker said it had paused the trial of its Covid-19 vaccine after a volunteer fell ill.

Elsewhere, geopolitical tensions between China and the United States, Australia and India added to uncertainty in the markets.

US apparel groups were expecting a Trump administration decision as early as this week blocking imports of Chinese-made textiles and apparel products on grounds that they were the products of forced labour in China's Xinjiang region, according to textiles industry sources and a former Trump White House trade official.

Canberra, meanwhile, secured the departure of the only two Australian journalists in China after Beijing detained Cheng Lei, a prominent Chinese-Australian anchor with Chinese state-run broadcaster CGTN on national security grounds. Elsewhere, China and India have accused each other of firing shots along their disputed border.

