Hong Kong, China Markets Fall In Early Trading As Investors Weigh Coronavirus Vaccine Delays Against US Economic Recovery Data

Hang Seng Index falls 0.9 per cent and Shanghai Composite declines 0.2 per cent Delays in development of Cansino Biologics' vaccine candidate hit sector

Hong Kong and China stocks fell in early trading on Wednesday, as investors weighed a delay in the development of a vaccine against signs of economic recovery in the United States and mainland China.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 per cent to 24,967.48 in early morning trading, while the Shanghai Composite slid 0.2 per cent.

A vaccine candidate developed by Cansino Biologics, the first Chinese company to start human trials with Canadian technology, was supposed to be sent to Canada to begin final stage tests in early autumn, but the vials have not arrived yet, Bloomberg reported.

In Hong Kong, China's largest drugs development and manufacturing services provider WuXi Biologics led the fall with a 3.5 per cent drop. Cansino Biologics also fell, declining by 5.2 per cent.

Overnight in the US, meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose to record highs after American manufacturing indicators expanded, with Institute for Supply Management hitting its highest level in about two years, according to Reuters.

Three companies debuted on mainland bourses on Wednesday. In Shanghai, Beijing LabTech Instruments, which provides testing services, soared 112 per cent, while pharmaceutical product manufacturer Chengdu Easton Bio Pharmaceuticals rose 77 per cent. Xi'an Manareco New Materials, which manufactures advanced materials, rose 17 per cent.

