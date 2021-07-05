Hong Kong Beverage Maker Vitasoy's Shares Drop Most In 15 Months Amid Political Turbulence Over Internal Memo

The stock plunged in Monday morning trading and was heading for its worst single-day performance since March 30 last year Chinese nationalism may be partly to blame for Monday's sell-off

Shares of Vitasoy International Holdings, the Hong Kong-based beverage maker, tumbled by the most in 15 months, after a leaked internal memo showing sympathy for an employee who assaulted a police officer triggered a backlash in mainland China.

The stock plunged 12 per cent to HK$25.85 in Monday morning trading, and was heading for its worst single-day performance since March 30 last year. Vitasoy, whose soybean milk, tea and fruit juice sales on the mainland accounted for two-thirds of its annual total last year, is available for trading by Chinese onshore investors through the stock connects. And its decline on Monday might be a signal that nationalism may be partly to blame for the sell-off.

Vitasoy is the latest locally traded company to have become entangled in political turmoil. The internal memo that was leaked and widely circulated on the internet shows that the company expressed its condolences to the family of a 50-year-old purchasing manager, who stabbed a police officer in Causeway Bay on July 1 and has only been identified as Leung. The day was a double celebration of the city's handover and the Chinese Communist Party's centenary.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

While Vitasoy later issued a statement to clarify that the memo was written by a staff member without official consent and could not represent the company's views, it has failed to appease mainlanders. Chinese actors Gong Jun and Ren Jialun, popular among Chinese youth, both said they would suspend commercial ties with the company. Some internet users have also called for a boycott of Vitasoy products.

Next Digital, the publisher of Apple Daily, is in limbo while its owner, Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, awaits trial on charges of colluding with foreign countries. The company's shares have been suspended in the city since June 16.

A police investigation showed that Leung bore hatred towards the police and the city's national security law, and had premeditated the attack, based on his suicide notes. He killed himself after the assault.

Monday's decline erased almost all the gains made by Vitsasoy shares this year. The stock declined 14 per cent last year as well, underperforming a 3.5 per cent advance on the Hang Seng Index.

Traders have been riding a wave of Chinese nationalism, which has emerged as an important investment theme this year. They have boosted the shares of domestic apparel makers such as Li Ning and Anta Sports Products, after consumers switched to home-grown brands following a boycott by global competitors such as H&M and Nike of Xinjiang cotton for allegedly using forced labour.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.