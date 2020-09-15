Hong Kong And Mainland Stocks Gain, As Economic Data Points To Further Recovery In China

Hang Seng Index adds 0.5 per cent, or 132.39 points, while the Shanghai Composite gains 0.1 per cent China retail sales returned to growth for first time this year in August

Hong Kong and China stocks rose on Tuesday, on evidence that a recovery from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic was strengthening in Asia's largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.5 per cent, or 132.39 points, to 24,772.67 in morning trading. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 per cent.

China's industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investments all exceeded economists' estimates in August, according to National Bureau of Statistics data released on Tuesday morning. Retail sales increased 0.5 per cent last month, returning to growth for the first time this year, underscoring a broad-based recovery from the dislocation caused by Covid-19.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

Financial stocks led the gains in Hong Kong, while consumer discretionary companies were the biggest gainers on the mainland.

In Hong Kong, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, a unit of property developer China Evergrande Group, slumped 7.4 per cent to HK$26.20. The electric-car manufacturer said it would seek to raise HK$3.99 billion (US$516.1 million) by selling new shares to a group of investors that includes Tencent Holdings and Didi Chuxing in a private placement.

On the mainland, Shanghai YanPu Metal Products, a maker of car parts, jumped 44 per cent from its offer price to 33.57 yuan on its trading debut on the Shanghai bourse. The 44 per cent gain is the maximum allowed for debutants on the main boards of mainland exchanges.

Other markets in the Asian-Pacific region were mixed, with Japan's benchmark falling and equity gauges from South Korea to Taiwan rising. Sentiment was swayed between optimism about a vaccine for the coronavirus and angst about increased volatility amid high-flying valuations of US technology stocks.

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.