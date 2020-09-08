Hong Kong And China Stocks Rise In Early Trading, As Nongfu Spring Debut Boosts Markets

The Hang Seng Index rose by as much as 0.8 per cent to 24,785.26 in early trading Nongfu Spring soars by as much as 85 per cent

Hong Kong and China stocks rose in early trading on Tuesday, with Chinese water bottler Nongfu Spring's stellar trading debut giving the markets a shot in the arm.

The Hang Seng Index gained as much as 0.8 per cent to 24,785.26, while the CSI300 index, which tracks performances on both the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets, rose by as much as 0.5 per cent to 4,693.47.

Shares of Nongfu Spring soared by as much as 85 per cent to HK$39.85 from their initial public offering (IPO) price of HK$21.50 on Tuesday morning. It has become the hottest IPO in Hong Kong's financial history, after its retail shares were overbought by a record 1,147 times, locking up HK$677 billion (US$87 billion) in capital.

Investors also tried to shake off the recent rout in technology stocks, and the sector looked set to stage a rebound. The two-month-old Hang Seng Tech Index of the top 30 technology stocks rose by as much as 1.2 per cent on Tuesday after three consecutive days of declines.

"Traders and investors alike may slowly but surely come around to the idea that last week's market rout was tech sector-specific, rather than any real change in underlying sentiment," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

Chinese semiconductor maker SMIC, which plunged 23 per cent on Monday on fears it might be blacklisted by the Trump administration, rebounded as well, rising by as much as 5 per cent to HK$19.20.

In Hong Kong, China Unicom led the gains and rose 4 per cent. On the CSI300 index, the Bank of Hangzhou led the gains with a 6.1 per cent rise.

Two stocks that were traded for the first time on Tuesday soared on their debuts on the Shanghai exchange. Fujian Foxit Software Development JSC, which provides electronic document software products, rose by as much as 55 per cent to 370 yuan from its listing price of 238.53 yuan. Textile product manufacturer ZhongWang Fabric gained 44 per cent from its IPO price of 25.75 yuan.

