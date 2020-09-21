Hong Kong And China Stocks Fluctuate As Traders Keep An Eye On US-China Tension And Fiscal Stimulus Package

HSBC declines nearly 4 per cent, heading for the lowest close since 1995 Guolian Securities soars 48 per cent after announcing plans to acquire bigger mainland rival Sinolink Securities

Hong Kong and China stocks swung between gains and losses, as traders remained cautious amid simmering tensions between Beijing and Washington and progress on a US fiscal stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.6 per cent, or 139.01 points, to 24,316.40 in Monday morning trading. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent to 3,334.79.

US President Donald Trump said he has approved the bid by Oracle for the American business of TikTok. Meanwhile, his curbs on the use of WeChat, the all-encompassing Chinese social-media tool of Tencent Holdings, were put on hold by a judge.

HSBC Holdings tumbled 3.9 per cent to HK$29.75, heading for the lowest close since 1995 and weighing the most on the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The UK bank has been whipsawed by headwinds on several fronts, including political tension in Hong Kong, the coronavirus pandemic and the Brexit tumult.

Guolian Securities surged 48 per cent to HK$5.30 after saying that it plans to acquire Sinolink Securities, a bigger rival on the mainland, through a stock swap and equity purchases.

All five initial public offerings on the mainland's exchanges surged on the first day of trading. Zhejiang Lante Optics, a maker of optical products, was the best performer, surging 103 per cent to 31.23 yuan on the Star Market in Shanghai.

