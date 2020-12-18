Hong Kong And China Stocks Drop As Covid-19 Cases, US-China Friction Rise Again

The Hang Seng Index declines 0.5 per cent to 26,545.96, with the Shanghai Composite Index also in slight retreat Four stocks soar on trading debuts in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen

The Hong Kong and mainland China markets started Friday lower amid concerns about rising Covid-19 infections in major economies and growing US-China friction.

The Hang Seng Index declined 0.5 per cent to 26,545.96 in early trading. The Shanghai Composite Index, which recorded its biggest gain in more than two weeks on Thursday, dipped 0.1 per cent to 3,400.49.

Infections have continued to surge at home and abroad. Hong Kong reported 96 cases on Thursday and the transmission risk remained high, latest data showed. Deaths and hospitalisations touched single-day highs in the United States, while Germany returned to a strict lockdown for a second time this year, after reporting 952 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday, a daily record. Australia faced another cluster of infections, while South Korea saw its deadliest day.

The surge has not stopped Washington from continuing to apply pressure on Beijing. The US energy secretary signed an order overnight that prohibits utility companies that supply critical defence facilities from importing certain items from China, as the country fights "against attacks and exploitation by foreign adversaries".

Four stocks making their trading debuts in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen, however, soared in a sign of investors' enthusiasm for new issues has not been dented by the pandemic.

Shenzhen Sunmoon Microelectronics, a Shenzhen-based producer of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes, more than doubled to 96.16 yuan from its initial public offering (IPO) price of 38.43 yuan in Shanghai.

Tongxing Environmental Protection Technology, a Hefei-based waste management company, jumped 39.6 per cent to an intraday high of 56 yuan from its IPO price of 40.11 yuan in Shenzhen. The shares of Zhejiang MTCN Technology, a silicon chip producer based in Huzhou, rose by about a third to 18.34 yuan from their IPO price of 13.89 yuan, also in Shenzhen.

Shares of Vesync, which builds smart home systems, jumped on their trading debut in Hong Kong by about 90 per cent to an intraday high of HK$10.48 from an IPO price of HK$5.52. The company, which is based in Anaheim, California, and counts Hillhouse Capital as an investor, is the fifth US-domiciled company to raise capital in Hong Kong since 2012.

Pharmaceutical firms extended their good run, with Sino Biopharmaceutical advancing 1.4 per cent on Friday.

Technology stocks retreated, with South China Morning Post parent Alibaba Group Holding shedding 1.6 per cent. Smartphone maker Xiaomi dropped 1.5 per cent. Telecommunications companies also declined, with China Unicom dropping 1.1 per cent and China Mobile falling 0.3 per cent. Elsewhere, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC also dropped by 2.5 per cent.

