Hong Kong And China Markets Fall In Early Trading Amid Concerns About Covid-19 Deaths, Lockdowns Globally

Hang Seng Index is down 0.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite has dropped 0.5 per cent Concerns mount over new waves of the pandemic forcing Germany, the Netherlands and London back into tougher lockdowns over Christmas

Hong Kong and China markets fell in early trading on Tuesday, as investors weighed concerns about increasing Covid-19 deaths, infections and lockdown fears around the world against the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.7 per cent to 26,202.53 and was on track for its second consecutive day of declines, having fallen 0.4 per cent on Monday. The Shanghai Composite also fell, declining 0.5 per cent after recording gains of 0.7 per cent on Monday.

New waves of the pandemic have forced Germany, the Netherlands and London back into stricter lockdowns over the Christmas holidays, while cases in Japan and South Korea have also surged, according to Reuters.

More than 1,000 cases of a new variant of the coronavirus have been identified in England. The government in the United Kingdom also said that London will move into England's highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions, because of an exponential rise in infection rates.

In the United States, the first public coronavirus vaccinations were administered on Monday, hours before the number of Americans killed by Covid-19 passed 300,000.

"Positive vaccine news has been a game changer for markets. We now know we are building a bridge to somewhere, providing clarity for policymakers, households and companies about getting to a post Covid-19 stage. Yet, disappointing jobs data in recent weeks points to near-term risks, as the virus surges around the US, potentially slowing the restart," analysts led by Jean Boivin, head of BlackRock Investment Institute, said in a note.

Big technology companies continued to decline, after China's antitrust regulator imposed fines on the affiliates of Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings and SF Holding for "monopolistic behaviour" on Monday.

Alibaba, which owns this newspaper, fell 2.1 per cent, while Tencent dropped 1.2 per cent. Food delivery giant Meituan, which was added to the Hang Seng Index as a constituent last week, fell 1.7 per cent.

Three companies began trading on the mainland bourses on Tuesday. In Shenzhen, Hefei Lifeon Pharmaceutical, which produces and sells drugs, rose 32 per cent from its listing price of 23.13 yuan. In Shanghai, West Shanghai Automotive Service, which provides warehousing and transport services, gained 44 per cent from its initial public offering price of 16.13 yuan. Shuhua Sports, which manufactures sports goods and fitness products, rose 44 per cent from its listing price of 7.27 yuan.

