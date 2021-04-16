Hong Kong And China Markets Edge Up As Investors Weigh Record Quarterly Growth In China GDP

Hang Seng Index edges up less than 0.1 per cent at the midday break, after declining by as much as 0.3 per cent earlier China's economy grew 18.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2021: National Bureau of Statistics

The Hong Kong and China markets fluctuated on Friday, as investors mulled over record growth in China's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter, which was slightly below expectations.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index added less than 0.1 per cent to 28,808.23 at the midday break, after falling by as much as 0.3 per cent earlier. It was, however, still on track for limited weekly gains.

The country's economy grew by 18.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. And while it was the highest quarterly growth rate recorded since data first began being published in 1993, it was just below expectations in a median survey of Bloomberg analysts, which had forecast 18.5 per cent growth between January and March. The economy grew 0.6 per cent quarter on quarter in the first quarter, down from 3.2 per cent in the fourth quarter last year.

China's strong economic recovery in the first quarter suggests room for further policy normalisation, which could weigh on the valuations of Chinese equities, said Sylvia Sheng, global multi-asset strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"Chinese equities' heavy exposure to growth style-stocks in the technology and health care sectors is also turning into a headwind. In our multi-asset portfolios, we are leaning into value stocks as we expect global bond yields to move higher and drive further rotation from growth-style equities to value," Sheng added.

Meanwhile, a third batch of eleven big Chinese technology companies, including Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings-backed China Literature, have pledged to comply with the country's antitrust law after 34 firms were summoned by regulators on Tuesday for a meeting.

Alibaba, which owns this newspaper, slid 0.3 per cent to HK$233.20, extending a decline of 1.7 per cent recorded on Thursday. It has, however, appreciated 7 per cent this week, after the company accepted a record antitrust fine of 18.2 billion yuan (US$2.8 billion) over the weekend.

Tencent added 0.2 per cent to HK$621.50. China Literature rose 3.4 per cent to HK$78.80, after declining as much as 1.5 per cent. Baidu fell 2 per cent to HK$206.20.

Geely Automobile led gainers among blue chips in Hong Kong, rising 8.1 per cent to HK$22. Its parent company, Zhejiang Geely Holding, entered China's packed electric-vehicle arena with the launch of the Zeekr 001 on Thursday.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5 per cent, while the CSI 300 index of the biggest stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen was little changed. The technology-heavy ChiNext in Shenzhen fell 0.7 per cent.

Liquor distiller Kweichow Moutai rose 1.4 per cent to 2,044 yuan, while Ping An Insurance dropped 0.8 per cent to 75.23 yuan. In Shanghai, Longyan Kaolin Clay rose 44 per cent from its listing price of 12.86 yuan.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices hit record highs on a strong rebound in March retail sales, as well as upbeat earnings reports from companies such as banking giants JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.

