Hang Lung Picks Up US Government's Hong Kong Mansions For HK$2.56 Billion, A 20 Per Cent Discount To Valuations

Hang Lung Properties, chaired by billionaire developer Ronnie Chan Chi-chung, has picked up a multibillion-dollar property project owned by the US government in Hong Kong for a discount to market valuations, just as US-China relations have deteriorated to their worst in decades.

Hang Lung won a closed tender for six multistorey mansions at 37 Shouson Hill Road for HK$2.56 billion (US$330 million), according to an announcement by CBRE Group in Los Angeles, which was hired by the US State Department to dispose of the property.

The sale price, which works out to HK$54,138 per square foot for one of Hong Kong's most exclusive enclaves, was a 20 per cent discount from the low end of market valuation, from HK$3.2 billion to HK$3.5 billion. The project's neighbour at 39 Shouson Hill Road was sold in July 2018 for HK$86,800 per square foot.

"It wasn't surprising that the bids made were so low, when you consider the tensions between the US and China," said Vincent Cheung, managing director at Vincorn Consulting and Appraisal. "But it's very surprising that the US [government] is willing to sell at this price. Only when you have little confidence in a place are you willing to let it go at whatever price you can get."

More to follow …

