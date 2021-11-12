Haidilao Slides On US$300 Million Stock Placement Plan Following Decision To Shut One-fifth Of Hotpot Restaurants

Company to make a top-up placement to billionaire co-founder Shu Ping, who concurrently plans a stake to undisclosed buyers Stock slumped by the most in about three weeks on the placement news, adding to a 27 per cent slide over the past one month

Haidilao International is seeking to raise HK$2.3 billion (US$300 million) from a stock placement to replenish its capital, days after a drastic move to trim almost one-fifth of its hotpot restaurants to stem losses. The stock slumped by the most in about three weeks.

The company plans to issue 115 million new shares at HK$20.43 each to SP NP Ltd, a vehicle controlled by one of its billionaire co-founders Shu Ping, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing early Friday. The price is about an 8 per cent discount to the stock's closing level on Thursday.

The top-up issue, about 2 per cent of the company, follows a concurrent plan by the shareholder to sell the same number of shares at the same price to undisclosed buyers. Shu Ping and her husband Zhang Yong, the fourth richest Singaporeans according to Forbes, effectively control more than 55 per cent of the Beijing-based hotpot chain operator.

Haidilao sank 7.8 per cent to HK$20.50 in Hong Kong in Friday trading, the most since October 25, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent. The stock has declined 27 per cent over the past one month, wiping out US$5.5 billion of market value, according to Bloomberg data.

The fundraising comes at a jittery time for the restaurant industry as a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in mainland provinces led to stricter lockdowns, clouding its business outlook. Haidilao last week announced a plan to shut or suspend about 300 outlets of its 1,597 restaurants by year end, citing low customer traffic and poor operating results.

The group plans to use 60 per cent of the proceeds to repay bank borrowings and enhance its supply-chain management, and the balance for working capital. Any unused portion would be retained as short-term deposits or invested in wealth management products, it added.

